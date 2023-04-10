OSWEGO — A man who pleaded guilty in the burglary and fatal assault of an 82-year-old Fulton man last year was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Cody A. Backus, 37, was sentenced Friday in Oswego County Court by Judge Melinda McGunnigle. He had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and prosecutors and the defense had agreed on a sentence of 18 years to life.

