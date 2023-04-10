OSWEGO — A man who pleaded guilty in the burglary and fatal assault of an 82-year-old Fulton man last year was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.
Cody A. Backus, 37, was sentenced Friday in Oswego County Court by Judge Melinda McGunnigle. He had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and prosecutors and the defense had agreed on a sentence of 18 years to life.
After the sentencing, Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody said Fulton police had done an outstanding job putting the case together and justice had been served by the sentence.
“I think the sentence is appropriate given the fact that he did take responsibly for it, but I do hope that he never gets out,” he said.
In July 2022, Backus got into an argument with 82-year-old Marshell Foster outside his Fulton home and assaulted him before forcing him inside and assaulting Foster again. Backus recorded parts of his actions and later uploaded them on social media.
Two days after the attack, a friend found Foster on the floor inside his home and called 911.
Police arrived to find the inside of the residence ransacked. Foster suffered a brain injury as well as face and spinal fractures. He later died.
For Backus, Friday was the second time he’s been sentenced to prison in a murder case.
In 2008, a jury found him guilty of murder in the 2006 Syracuse home invasion robbery that killed James Brennan Jr. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Backus lost two appeals in state court and one appeal in federal court.
But in 2018 his murder conviction was tossed when it came to light that a key prosecution witness who testified at the trial had lied about what happened. Backus had always maintained his innocence. Prosecutors in Onondaga County admitted they couldn’t sustain the case without the witness’ testimony.
Backus took a reduced 9-½ year sentence for the attempted burglary but maintained his innocence under an Alford plea in which a defendant doesn’t plead guilty but admits there’s sufficient evidence to find him guilty of a reduced charge. He had been free ever since.
