FULTON — A Democrat, a Republican and an independent candidate for Fulton’s next mayor presented themselves and their ideas to about 35 residents of the city’s 5th Ward Monday night at Fairgrieve Elementary School.
Each candidate got up in turn in front of the assembled residents and answered the same list of submitted questions. Republican Marissa Hanlon’s answers were by far the longest and the most detailed. Hanlon is a physical therapist
Democrat Jim Rice, a former member of the Common Council, came across as the everyman candidate, very much a down-to-earth, born and raised Fultonian with a fondness for the distant past but a willingness to create a team of those with the expertise to move into the future.
Rice said he intends to retire from Tops Supermarket, where he is manager of the meat department, in December and would be a full-time mayor.
David Phares, who sought the Republican nomination but was knocked off the primary ballot when the Oswego County Board of Elections ruled that he didn’t have enough valid petition signatures to qualify, began quietly. He slowly came alive, offering a mountain of financial, no-nonsense expertise. He repeatedly criticized past administrations, and Fultonians in general, for accepting low standards. He seemed to be insisting on a cultural change and a change in Fulton’s self-image that he believes enables an acceptance of less than the best.
The most discussed issue was codes and code enforcement. Each candidate acknowledged the problem and their solutions differed only in tone.
Phares was the harshest, insisting he would emphasize serious code enforcement and possibly work to rewrite the codes.
All candidates said they would study and learn from the city of Oswego’s code enforcement. Hanlon has met a number of times with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on the topic, she said, noting he has offered to share his city’s plan with Fulton.
Hanlon described Barlow’s work as “a new wheel he’s invented,” stressing therefore, there’s no need for Fulton to try to reinvent the wheel on codes when such a well-working one exists just 10 miles north.
In an interview following the forum, Phares said although he had sought the Republican endorsement, and missed being on the ballot by only three petition signatures, he was glad he’s an independent saying he’s beholden to neither party and as a result feels more himself.
Fulton Mayor Deanna Michaels announced in February that she would not seek a second four-year term. Tom Kenyon, the Conservative Party nominee and former council member, did not attend the forum.
