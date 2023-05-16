FULTON — A Democrat, a Republican and an independent candidate for Fulton’s next mayor presented themselves and their ideas to about 35 residents of the city’s 5th Ward Monday night at Fairgrieve Elementary School.

Each candidate got up in turn in front of the assembled residents and answered the same list of submitted questions. Republican Marissa Hanlon’s answers were by far the longest and the most detailed. Hanlon is a physical therapist

Tags

Recommended for you