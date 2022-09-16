CNY Pumpkin Fest

The CNY Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-2 at Washington Square Park in Oswego. It is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego. Pictured promoting the event from left are Pumpkin Festival Committee member Amy Murphy, deputy director of economic development for the city of Oswego; Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow; Cheryl Baldwin, executive director of the Oswego YMCA; and Mattison Peet, economic development program coordinator.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park on Oct. 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

This free, two-day festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kids’ activities, amusements, food and marketplace vendors, pony rides, other rides, mining for gems, a corn maze, inflatables, games, and more.

