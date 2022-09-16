The CNY Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-2 at Washington Square Park in Oswego. It is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego. Pictured promoting the event from left are Pumpkin Festival Committee member Amy Murphy, deputy director of economic development for the city of Oswego; Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow; Cheryl Baldwin, executive director of the Oswego YMCA; and Mattison Peet, economic development program coordinator.
OSWEGO — The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park on Oct. 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
This free, two-day festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kids’ activities, amusements, food and marketplace vendors, pony rides, other rides, mining for gems, a corn maze, inflatables, games, and more.
This family focused festival is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego.
The musical lineup kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1, with the DeSantis Orchestra from noon until 2 p.m., presented by Empower Federal Credit Union. The 12-piece DeSantis Orchestra, with vocalists Keith Condon, Gary Branch, Mike Ranalli, and Maria DeSantis, will perform its seven-decade song list at the festival.
Local act the PK Experience joins the festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3-5 p.m. with a mix of classic rock favorites.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, Twisted Folk brings its harmonious blend to the festival from noon until 2 p.m., and will be followed by the folk rock act New York Relics from 3-5 p.m.
“The city of Oswego is pleased to support the Oswego YMCA as they bring this fun fall festival to the community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Thank you to the Y and partners that work together and put so much time and effort into planning and delivering this event.”
Event planning has been the effort of a group of YMCA staff and volunteers working closely with the city.
“I’ve been so humbled by the overwhelming support of our community for this event,” said Cheryl Baldwin, Oswego YMCA executive director. “The city of Oswego and Mayor Barlow, our YMCA staff and members, local businesses, and volunteers are all making this event possible.”
In addition to live music, food and craft vendors, the event offers a variety of activities and amusements for children and families to enjoy throughout the weekend including the opportunity to create a unique pumpkin or build a scarecrow, which participants may then enter in the city of Oswego’s scarecrow contest held on Oct. 15.
Fort Ontario staff and volunteers will lead paper tricorn hat making and quill pen writing and wax sealing.
New this year will be the G&G Animal educational exhibit sponsored by the Children’s Board of Oswego, the Children’s Museum mobile STEM unit sponsored by the city of Oswego, and Thomas Altman Science & Bubbles.
For more information, visit the Oswego YMCA website at oswegoymca.org or the Oswego YMCA Facebook event page, or call the Y at 315-342-6082.
Pumpkin Festival Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 1
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Craft vendor market, food, amusements and activities
Noon to 2 p.m. — The DeSantis Orchestra
Noon to 2 p.m. — Thomas Altman Science & Bubbles
1-4 p.m. — G&G Animals
3-5 p.m. — The PK Experience
Sunday, Oct. 2
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Craft vendor market, food, amusements and activities
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.