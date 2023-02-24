FULTON – State Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes, was on hand Thursday to honor Nancy Fox, the founder of CNY Community Arts Center, who retired this past week.
“I’m very flattered, of course,” said Fox. “But I'm most excited for the senator to come and see the center.”
The CNY Arts Center was founded in 2011 as Arts Partners, attracting attention from all segments of the arts, according its website (cnyartscenter.com). It operated out of a few different locations until purchasing a vacant downtown building at 121 Cayuga St. in 2018, doing renovations and bringing the building up to code, and staging “Little Women” in February 2019. The next phase of renovations included an 80-seat theater, art classrooms and galleries, and a theater costume shop.
The center now features stage productions, music events, art classes and camps and more.
“This center is a very important part of life in Fulton,’ said Fox. “I think it’s always good when we can shine a light locally.”
Mannion came up from Syracuse to Fulton to honor Fox and noted that he had not met Fox before the event.
“Nancy and I don’t know each other at all,” said Mannion. “So I’m not going to come up here and play pretend, but I’ve heard great things.”
Though they had not met, Mannion expressed gratitude to Fox for her efforts to help art thrive in the central New York region.
“As a native central New Yorker, it’s places like this that truly make where we live a special place,” said Mannion, whose district now includes part of Oswego County. “We have to make sure we support places like this because we’re not always going to have a Nancy Fox to make sure the lights are always on and the doors are always open.”
Fox earned a master’s degree in fine arts from Syracuse University in 1999. After college she served as the box office manager at SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Hall, and went on to become founder and director of Port City Theater Inc. in 2006.
She has been a member of the Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council since 2013 and served on Fulton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local Planning Committee.
“Nancy Fox has dedicated her life to the arts and her contributions to the central New York community have been nothing short of exceptional,” said Mannion. “She’s a leader in every sense of the word, and her commitment to the arts has been unwavering,”
Mannion brought Fox on the stage a theater at the arts center to present her with a commendation from the New York State Senate and then read a proclamation from the state, which read in part:
“Whereas the great state of New York is composed of individuals who are committed to acting on behalf of their fellow citizens and communities. And whereas civil rights activist Coretta Scott King once said “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.’ And whereas Nancy Fox may be approaching retirement, her impact on the arts in central New York will never be retired.”
After presenting Fox with her commendation, Mannion stayed around to take a tour of the arts center and spoke briefly with Tthe Palladium-Times.
“Places like this don’t exist without a person like Nancy,” said Mannion. “We heard she was stepping away, and honestly this place wouldn’t exist or thrive without her.”
Now, under Interim Executive Director Bonnie McClellan supported by the board of directors, the center is continuing to grow both physically and with its arts programming.
The most recent development is that the center is set to raise a section of its theater stage and make other building improvements as part of a $600,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project. According to McClellan, a 36-foot section of the existing roof above center stage will be raised to increase the height above the stage floor from nine feet to 19 feet with a dormer style roof. The higher ceiling will allow the center to extend stage lighting higher and help enhance stage performance designs with higher or larger set pieces.
Mannion spoke about funding the arts through legislation, like the $10 million he helped secure to support art in communities in New York state, specifically outside of New York City.
“We wanted to make sure we’re supporting places like this,” said Mannion. “It’s been a tough couple of years, and we want to make sure we don’t lose gems like this.”
Mannion noted that the district that he represents received $1 million of that funding.
“New York has always been good about supporting the arts,” Fox said. “But I think it’s always nice for them to know there’s a little place in Fulton trying hard to give everyone the good life,” said Fox.
