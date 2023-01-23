FULTON — The CNY Arts Center in Fulton has announced the retirement of Executive Director Nancy Fox, who founded the organization in 2011.
Fox plans to step away from administrative duties and daily activities by the end of January.
Bonnie McClellan, vice president and director of studio arts, will serve as interim executive director.
“I am finally ready to step back, set a slower pace, do a little traveling, and spend more time with my family,” Fox, 72, said in a release announcing her retirement. “The center is in a good place right now, and the board of directors is more than capable of running the daily operations.
“I will continue to be a vocal advocate for the arts, for the center and for Fulton. It has been a wonderful adventure, and more great things are coming. I’m excited for the future of the arts center and so grateful for everyone in the community who has been a part of our vision. We will continue to build a better future through the arts.”
The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council presented Fox with the 2021 Tourism Ambassador Hall of Fame Award for her efforts on behalf of the CNY Arts Center, at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton.
“Nancy had a vision more than a decade ago to establish a central hub for the arts in Oswego County, where artists of all ages and abilities could come together and create, enjoy and collaborate,” David Rath, council chairman of the Tourism Advisory Council, said when the award was announced. “She identified unmet needs in the community and found ways to fill the void through the CNY Arts Center. Her work has undoubtedly improved the quality of live for residents of Fulton and Oswego County.”
The center will begin renovations this June.
“The center will remain open with its full array of classes and events during construction,” Fox said.
The roof of the theater will be repaired and raised to make more room for existing lights. The renovations will be paid for using money from the state and county. New York State awarded $10 million to Fulton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2019.
The center will receive $352,000 from that fund and $250,000 from the American Rescue Fund, supplied by Oswego County. Several aesthetic repairs will be done to the outside of the building as well. The center already features two murals by local artists; the funds will allow the center to explore more public art options.
“We’ve been in talks with the city of Fulton to do some projects on other buildings,” Fox said.
The renovations and changes to the center provide Fox with a good time to pass the reins to new leadership.
“It’s time for some new blood, someone younger and more energetic to be in charge, Fox said.
McClellan, who has been with the center since it opened, spoke highly of her colleague.
“Nancy has been a constant source of inspiration,” McClellan said. “Her connection to the community helped make the center what it is today.”
The center was founded in 2011 as “Arts Partners,” attracting attention from all segments of the arts, according to the center’s website, cnyartscenter.com. In June 2012, it was offered space at State Street United Methodist Church in Fulton, and the next year it added an art gallery in downtown Fulton.
In 2014, the CNY Arts Center moved to the Cayuga Community College Fulton campus and converted the downtown gallery into a studio space for art classes. While housed at CCC, the center benefited from its 200-seat theater but lacked classroom space. Also, it proved difficult and costly to maintain two locations.
The center’s long search for a permanent home brought it to its current location. The center signed on the property — the former Herron’s Fabric Store — in June 2018 and received significant assistance from Fulton Savings Bank and the Shineman Foundation to secure the property. Pathfinder Bank and Community Bank jumped on board to help, and businesses, including National Grid and Huhtamaki, made donations.
Fox guided the CNY Arts Center through the move and the significant renovations at the new building, which opened in early 2019, and the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “The pandemic changed us,” Fox said. “The theater was closed for about a year and a half. The number of people participating in programs has not yet rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.”
The center includes an 80-seat theater, two art classrooms that double as green rooms during productions, two art galleries, an alternative smaller Black Box theater, a scenic/costume shop, an art supply room, and a commercial kitchen.
Fox is a 1999 graduate of Syracuse University, earning a master’s degree in fine arts. After college, she served as the box office manager at SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Hall, and went on to become the founder and director of Port City Theatre Inc. in 2006.
She has been a member of the Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council since 2013, and served on Fulton’s DRI Local Planning Committee. In addition to traveling and visiting family, Fox plans to resume various art projects in her home studio.
