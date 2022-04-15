FULTON — After two years’ absence from the stage, the popular Junior show is returning to the CNY Arts Center stage in Fulton.
Auditions for “Frozen Jr.” will be held April 26 and 28 from 6-8:30 p.m., and April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Callbacks will be held from noon to 2 p.m. April 30.
The annual musical was in rehearsal when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the production, and directors have been cautious about bringing young actors back to the stage, waiting for health issues to be of less concern.
Hoping to slow the spread of the virus and protect the cast from illness, the production will be held July 15-24, during summer break, with generally less exposure than during school days.
With over two years since the first cast was in rehearsal, previous cast members are asked to audition again for more appropriate casting. “Young people grow and change so rapidly, it is impossible to guarantee the same roles will be assigned to the same actors,” said Adam Schmidtmann, director. “We want everyone to come back, but we also want a fresh look at where everyone will fit best.”
To audition, actors should prepare a one-minute monologue and 32 bars of a Disney song. There will be no accompanist available, but actors may be asked to sing along with the soundtrack during auditions.
