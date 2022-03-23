OSWEGO — Oil spill cleanup operations at Oswego Harbor have “greatly diminished signs” of the polluting agent, according to Oswego Harbor Generating Station officials.
Cleanup efforts are still ongoing at Oswego Harbor after an underground oil pipe coming from the Oswego Harbor Power Station spilled “No. 6 fuel oil” into Lake Ontario earlier this month. Plant personnel — alongside officials from Mayor Billy Barlow’s office and the Oswego Fire Department, members of the U.S. Coast Guard, and State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials — continue to assess the source of the leak, as well as the volume of oil that spilled into the harbor, an Oswego Harbor Generating Station spokesperson said.
So far, cleanup crews have deployed booms to contain the spread of the contaminant, as well as remove any visible traces of oil utilizing special sponges, the spokesperson said. No. 6 fuel oil, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a “ dense, viscous oil produced by blending heavy residual oils with a lighter oil (often No. 2 fuel oil) to meet specifications for viscosity and pour point.”
Information materials on oil spills provided by NOAA indicate that the fuel usually spreads into thick, dark, colored slicks that can contain large amounts of oil. An investigation is underway to determine the amount of fuel spilled, DEC officials said.
The plant is owned by Oswego Harbor Power LLC and is managed by Eastern Generation.
