FULTON — A rededication ceremony was held at Voorhees Park on Friday to commemorate a statue’s 125th anniversary.
The statue, which is a Civil War monument, was erected on May 31, 1897, by the town of Volney, which gave it to the city of Fulton. It was dedicated by GAR Republic Daniel F. Schenck Post No. 271. The local Schenck post of the Grand Army of the Republic was formed on June 16, 1882.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels introduced Jerome Orton, department historian of the Department of New York Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and thanked him for bringing this anniversary to her attention.
“It’s always interesting when we can get together, especially on Memorial Day weekend and talk about our history and talk about the past of our great city, the city of Fulton, and especially how this connects with the town of Volney and the story behind that,” Michaels said.
Orton described a Memorial Day celebration that occurred in Fulton in 1869. The celebration was recorded in the second edition of the National Memorial Day book of 1870 published by the GAR, according to Orton.
“On pages 777 and 778, the ceremony in Fulton is recorded,” Orton said. “On May 29, 1869, the citizens of Fulton gathered at the park, and I presume it was this one, and walked to Mount Adnah Cemetery where prayers were offered, hymns sung, the Gettysburg address recited by Professor Brown … young ladies dressed in white placed flowers upon the noble graves throughout the burial ground.”
That ceremony also included a eulogy for 26 late heroes, and the names of 114 volunteers from Volney and Granby were read, giving their units and burial sites if known, according to Orton.
Orton said that on May 30, 1897, the day before the dedication, the local Schenck post gathered to march from the GAR headquarters to two local cemeteries, where the graves of deceased veterans were covered in flowers. A reverend preached at the Methodist church for veterans and the community later that night, and the dedication took place the next day.
Many people attended the parade on May 31, 1897, citizens and visitors alike, according to Orton. The parade went across the city and ended at Voorhees Park, where the statue dedication took place. At the dedication, music was played, a dedicatory poem was read, veterans spoke and the statue was unveiled.
The Fulton VFW Post 569 attended Friday’s ceremony, presenting the color guard and bugle. Orton brought carnations to be placed at the bottom of the statue, with members of the crowd taking turns placing flowers. Pastor Jefferson Niles gave the benediction, leading a prayer.
“As we gather here in this park, we remember and pay homage to those soldiers, sailors and all who struggled, fought and gave their life in the cause of liberty, equality and justice,” Niles said. “We pray that you will bless our coming together, our families and our community as we give thanks for those by whose efforts this park and monument are maintained, and pray that it will remind us of the sacrifice, service and devotion to country of those in whose honor this monument stands.”
Michaels thanked attendees and speakers for coming and Council President Audrey Avery (Fifth Ward) for organizing the event. Michaels also reminded attendees of the importance of remembering why we celebrate Memorial Day.
“Please, as you go forward with the weekend, do so safely and do so with remembering those who have served, thanking those who have served our country and remembering why we have the freedom to do what we get to do each day here in the city of Fulton,” Michaels said.
