15 E. 7th St.

The house at 15 E. 7th St. in Oswego was cited Monday for 15 property code violations and designated as unfit for human occupancy. Outside, the house has broken windows and missing and ripped screens, and the chimney needs to be repaired or demolished. Inside, the house has open electrical wires and is filled with garbage, inspectors said.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — The City of Oswego might demolish a dilapidated house in the city’s east side.

City officials say an active Oswego Police Department investigation that involved a visit to the property Monday shined a light on unsafe living conditions within the structure. Subsequently, the city department of code enforcement cited the property with 15 property code violations that same day.

