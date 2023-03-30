OSWEGO — The City of Oswego might demolish a dilapidated house in the city’s east side.
City officials say an active Oswego Police Department investigation that involved a visit to the property Monday shined a light on unsafe living conditions within the structure. Subsequently, the city department of code enforcement cited the property with 15 property code violations that same day.
The violations highlighted by codes at the 15 E. 7th St. structure include two designations of the place being unfit for human occupancy and several other violations pertaining to the excessive presence of trash and debris, chimneys and structural elements being in disrepair, and faulty plumbing and electrical fixtures.
A report from a code enforcement officer reviewed by The Palladium-Times detailed the state of the property.
“The gas meter has been pulled prior to our inspection so they have been heating multiple areas of the house with space heaters,” the inspector’s report says. “There are extension cords plugged in everywhere and open electrical wires. Electrical panels have no covers. Bathrooms have toilets and sinks that do not function properly. Ceilings in multiple rooms have fallen down or are missing. The house is filled with garbage and junk and is in deplorable condition.”
The officer’s report also highlighted the state of decay found outside the home.
“The exterior has broken windows and missing/ripped screens,” the report reads. “The chimney is in need of repair or demolition. There is a porch on the rear of the house that is in structural failure. There are multiple garbage bags, tires, and propane cylinders that are not properly stored.”
The code enforcement officer also noted the city’s Department of Public Works and National Grid have respectively shut off the water and removed the electrical meter and heating at the home due to the unsafe fixtures.
Following the codes department’s report, the Common Council voted unanimously Monday to approve an order to vacate the property and empower codes to seek demolition or repair of the property owned by Erin Becksted.
An Oswego County Sheriff’s arrest blotter report from early March lists Becksted as being 40 years old with the address at 15 E. 7th St. Becksted was arrested at midnight on March 14 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, following a traffic stop.
Mayor Billy Barlow told The Palladium-Times Tuesday the city saw the need to “take swift action on a dire situation.”
“Following a visit to the home by OPD Monday afternoon — as part of a broader investigation — there was an excessive amount of trash and debris piled around the entrance,” Barlow said. “A small child answered the door and there was no adult immediately available. I authorized an immediate interior inspection of the house by the police and the city department of code enforcement and the conditions viewed inside are hard to accurately convey in terms of filth and danger.”
Barlow noted codes deemed the house not to be in suitable condition for anyone to live in.
As of Tuesday, the house has been boarded up and the four residents have also vacated the premises, Barlow said.
A letter sent to Becksted by the codes department calls for correction of the violations by April 27, but Barlow said the city will be looking for a speedy response.
“We are looking for immediate work being done on the property. First and foremost, they can start with clearing out the home of all the junk and trash that we have seen, and then work toward structural repairs,” he said. “But if we don’t see any progress in the next one to three days, we’re going to be moving forward pretty fast on this one.”
For Barlow, the structure seems almost too far gone.
“The structure is in pretty bad shape. It would be a better investment and a better move to demolish it and move forward with a new structure on the lot,” the mayor said. “We will be able to make a better call on that once we get in there and get the junk out of there. But it is clear that it is fit for demolition already at this time.”
Not much else is known about the nature of the visit to the home, as OPD is still conducting an investigation, Barlow said. The nature of the investigation is also unknown.
Regarding the children in the property, Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord said DSS “cannot deny or confirm involvement with a family due to laws surrounding confidentiality.”
“When a mandated reporter, like law enforcement, is aware of children who are maltreated, they are required to report the situation to the New York State Central Register — administered by NYS Office of Children and Family Services,” Alvord said in an email.
“NYS OCFS is a centralized office in Albany that screens and accepts or rejects reports of child maltreatment. If the SCR takes the report, they then assign it to the county in which the situation occurred.”
