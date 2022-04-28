OSWEGO — Three juveniles linked to a “felony criminal mischief” complaint at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home were arrested Wednesday by an Oswego Police Department officer.
The three suspects, ages 13, 14, and 14, were accused by a party linked to the funeral home of damaging a fence. The complainant followed the suspects to the corner of West Bridge Street and West Seventh Street, Oswego Police Department (OPD) Chief Phil Cady told The Palladium-Times on Thursday.
In footage released to The Palladium-Times by OPD and made available by city officials Thursday evening, the accusing party said “that is part of my fence,” pointing to a part of a metal bar. (Warning: the video contains language that may not be suitable for some readers. None of the video was edited by The Palladium-Times, and the only editing from OPD and the city of Oswego was to blur faces of individuals in the video).
The responding officer detained two of the three males in handcuffs, the city’s press release states. The third suspect started to walk away and was verbally non-compliant, according to police. Police said the officer attempted to stop the suspect at which time the suspect allegedly tried to punch the officer. The officer brought the male to the ground and handcuffed him, the press release states.
Cady said none of the juveniles suffered injuries. The three suspects will be issued appearance tickets directing them to Oswego County Family Court.
As with all use of force complaints, Cady said, this entire incident will be reviewed internally.
Cady noted the department has had “multiple dealings with all three suspects,” and some are still pending, he said. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow added that there are allegedly 35 “interactions” between the three juveniles combined, and the Oswego Police Department, over the last year and a half.
“After today’s incident, (all three juveniles) will be charged with felonies along with (one suspect being charged with) a resisting arrest charge for attempting to punch an Oswego police officer,” Barlow said.
The incident was recorded by an uninvolved party perched close to the nearby Byrne Dairy and uploaded to social media.
“Rather than relying on flimsily filmed cell phone footage shot at a distance, we have reviewed the body cam footage that clearly shows the juvenile attempting to punch a police officer,” Barlow said of the video found online. “The police officers’ actions were appropriate, charges have been filed accordingly, and I’m more than happy to release the body camera footage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.