OSWEGO — The city of Oswego will hold a public hearing following a federal decision to implement changes to the Family Self-Sufficiency program (FSS).
Monday night, the Common Council voted to approve a public hearing to address proposed changes to the Section 8 Rental Assistance Program Family Self Sufficiency Action Plan during a regularly scheduled council meeting.
The resolution pertains to revisions made by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act. The ruling was made by the Department of Housing and Urban Development on May 17.
The new ruling expands the definition of eligibility of families seeking to enroll in the program. It also will include tenants of certain privately owned multi-family properties that are subsidized by Project-Based Rental Assistance, according to a summary made publicly available by the Federal Registry.
The amendment also seeks to reduce burdens on public housing agencies and multifamily assisted housing owners. New conditions will clarify escrow account requirements and update the FSS Action Plan requirements as well.
Families who are participating in the Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership Program and all Section 8 programs can participate in the FSS program, the summary of the ruling stated.
The ruling became effective June 16. Public housing authorities and owners of properties have until Nov. 14 to comply with the changes.
The public hearing is currently scheduled for Sept. 12 at 7:10 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Residents can come to the Rental Assistance Program Office to review the updated action plan, which will be available until Sept. 12.
More information on the ruling and changes are available as well on hud.gov.
