SCRIBA — The city of Oswego will take over running the town of Scriba’s water system for one year.
It’s a trial period meant to test the waters before considering a longer agreement.
The Scriba Town Board unanimously approved a resolution at its meeting Wednesday night authorizing a memorandum of understanding with Oswego.
The city will handle the operation and maintenance of Scriba’s Water Department at a cost of $20,000 per month and an initial allocation of $100,000 to address system upgrades. The agreement with the city takes effect May 1. The board also voted to terminate its $11,000-a-month contract with the Camden Group, which handles partial operation of the town’s water.
Scriba gets its water supply from the city and supplies water to the towns of New Haven and part of Volney. About 4,600 customers will be affected by the change.
Despite a full room at the town board meeting, just two people from the public spoke about the water agreement.
“What are we gaining by going with the city?” a woman who said her name was Rose asked. “Why couldn’t we hire our own people?”
Kevin Caraccioli, Scriba’s attorney, said before the vote that the town’s Water Department staff is bare bones, consisting of a single operator and two billing clerks. The town has two open operator positions, and Caraccioli said the county Health Department wants it to have several certified operators.
The town had done some interviews to fill several vacant positions in the Water Department but held off on hiring because it was considering the agreement with the city.
Water rates would remain unchanged by the agreement, Caraccioli said, and the town’s sole remaining water operator would continue to be employed by Scriba and work with the city.
“This is definitely in the best interest of the town water users,” Supervisor James Oldenburg said after the vote. “After a year if we feel it’s not working for the town, then we’ll not renew the contract and continue on our own.”
The town’s water department has had issues with staffing, Oldenburg said, but he declined to elaborate, citing “personnel issues.” He did say that running a water system comes with many challenges, especially for a smaller municipality, and that the city had already helped the town with its operations several times in the past.
The agreement will free Scriba from dealing with issues such as water main breaks and a handful of repairs the town was going to need to address, he said. The town has had to use outside contractors to dig up and repair water main breaks.
Oldenburg said he didn’t mean any disrespect toward the current water department staff but said he and the board were looking at the “big picture.”
“We feel we have a good agreement with the city to give us some help with the management of it,” he said. “They’re the experts. They’ve been in the water business for a long time.”
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow believes the agreement with Scriba will benefit the town and is a good opportunity for the city to use its excess capacity to generate additional revenue.
“We’re thrilled to take it over,” he said. “When they first approached me, I thought it would be a great opportunity.”
Barlow, who has argued for regionalizing municipal services in the past, said the city would be able to absorb Scriba’s water operations without stretching its own staff too thin because its system is relatively small compared to the city’s.
And he said the one-year agreement gives both the city and the town the opportunity to gauge how the relationship would work before committing to anything long-term.
“If it’s too much for the city, they don’t have to renew or if Scriba is unhappy with the service they don’t have to renew,” he said. “But we’re in a great position to take this on.”
