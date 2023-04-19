OSWEGO — In spite of the return to chillier weather, and some snow in the air Tuesday night, Oswego still remains on track for its least snowy winter since records started being kept for the city in 1925.

In the winter of 1952-53, Oswego received 47.7 inches of total snowfall, So far this winter Oswego has been hit with only 47 inches.

