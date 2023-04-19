OSWEGO — In spite of the return to chillier weather, and some snow in the air Tuesday night, Oswego still remains on track for its least snowy winter since records started being kept for the city in 1925.
In the winter of 1952-53, Oswego received 47.7 inches of total snowfall, So far this winter Oswego has been hit with only 47 inches.
So far in April, Oswego has received only a trace amount of snow. The National Weather Service (NWS) defines a trace amount as too small to be measured as an accumulation.
The final numbers won’t be available until later this year as The NWS track snowfall for a winter from July 1 of the previous year until June 30 of the next.
The amount of snow has been down the last three years, due to the presence each of the past three winters of a La Nina.
La Nina has the opposite effect of its more commonly known relative, El Nino. Where El Nino pushes the jet stream from the Pacific Ocean south, La Nina pushes the jet stream north, causing warmer air in the Northeast.
Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Buffalo, credits the presence of La Nina for the recent warmer winters.
“That’s probably the main driver. We’re not getting a lot of Arctic outbreaks,” said Mitchell. “We’re not getting a lot of westerly flow lake effect, which is where you (Oswego, Fulton) get most of your snow from.”
The NWS reports that before the winter of 2019-2020, Oswego and Fulton received an annual snowfall of over 100 inches for the previous five years. The winter of 1971-72 still holds the Oswego record high amount of 251.04 inches.
