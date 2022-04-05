OSWEGO — Oswego may be nicknamed the “Port City” for its history as a harbor on Lake Ontario, but now the city has electric vehicle charging ports, which were officially opened Monday.
Six new car charging stations have been placed in five different locations throughout the city, including two dual-port stations at Breitbeck Park. Other dual-port stations have also been installed at the Crisafulli Ice Rink, Fort Ontario swimming pool as well as West Second Street.
All of those stations are “level II” stations, “allowing for electric vehicles to be charged quickly and are free for the public to use.”
Another on West Second Street is a “level 3” charger, which allows cars to fully charge between 30 and 45 minutes, depending on the vehicle. That station was a joint project between the city of Oswego and NYSERDA.
“There’s no question, regardless of how you feel about green energy or electric vehicles, that electric cars are the way of the future,” Mayor Billy Barlow said at the ribbon cutting at Breitbeck Park Monday. “If we want to position Oswego for long-term success, then you have to look at the national trends and position the city to be successful 10, 20, 30 years from now.”
The car charging stations have been “strategically placed” around the city, Barlow noted.
“It’s also just convenient for folks who drive electric vehicles to be able to come to Oswego without the stress, without the worry of finding the nearest car charging station,” he said.
To purchase and install the charging stations cost the city approximately $150,000, but Oswego will utilize NYSERDA energy incentives “to cover much of the cost,” the mayor’s office said. The remaining balance of the project will be “fully covered” by a $23,000 grant from OMNI Renewables.
Michael Francis, president of OMNI Renewables, said they are “excited to make this donation for its use toward” purchasing and installing electric vehicle charging stations around the city, especially with Oswego’s “long-term commitment” to upstate New York Community solar projects.
“The investment in additional charging stations will greatly enhance the demand for more electric vehicles, providing meaningful progress towards the reduction of carbon emissions,” Francis said. “Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego (are) exhibiting strong leadership towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”
The charging stations were installed in partnership with the city of Oswego Engineering Department, with Taran Pashow serving as the “point person” for the project, Barlow mentioned.
The city also worked with National Grid and the Livingston Energy Group for installation.
“We are proud to be part of the city of Oswego’s solution for integrating clean energy technology into their community,” said Kate Kruk, director of community engagement for Livingston Energy Group. “When New York communities deploy our EV charging solutions, they are investing in New York technology and innovation that attracts drivers to the area, contributes to economic development, and supports New York’s climate initiatives.”
Barlow called National Grid a “great partner to the city” after several projects over the last few years. “We have given them a whole list of things to do in recent years and kept them very busy. But they’ve been great partners all along the way,” Barlow added.
“Mayor Barlow is a forceful but pragmatic advocate for the city of Oswego. … Nonetheless, he understood our commitment from National Grid to support the growth and development of the city of Oswego,” said Alberto Bianchett, regional director of customer and community engagement for National Grid. “The installation of these charging stations here at Breitbeck Park and other locations within the city, it’s just a continuation, an evolution of the community’s role in the energy marketplace in New York State and in Central New York.”
National Grid has also invested money installing other ports throughout Oswego County, such as in Phoenix at Bradley Place, Paddocks Landing and Patrick Courts, as well as the village of Pulaski Municipal Building.
Barlow also announced Monday the city will be issuing a request for proposals to enter a performance energy contract to conduct “large scale” energy efficiency upgrades and improvements through city buildings in the next two years.
“This is not the first step for my administration. We have been progressive on these energy goals all along from back in 2016 or 2017,” Barlow said. “My administration has been focused on progressing and looking at the ways of the future and how we can improve Oswego for everybody who lives here. … If we’re going to really attract people, we need to make it convenient for people to travel and stay here.”
