OSWEGO — An Oswego man has been arrested by the City of Oswego Drug Task Force on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Adam L. Levea, 42, of Oswego, was arrested for allegedly possessing 205 individual packages of a heroin/fentanyl combination, and five suboxone strips with intent to sell.
The city’s drug task force, along with the Oswego County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on a residence, resulting in Levea’s arrest.
Levea has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony.
Levea was processed at the Oswego Police Department and then transported to Oswego County CAP Court, where he was arraigned and released on $500 cash bail. Levea is due back to Oswego City Court on Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
“The results produced by the city of Oswego Drug Task Force to date, including (Wednesday’s) arrest, is making a real difference in our battle against drugs infiltrating our community, especially heroin and fentanyl,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “The task force has certainly hit the ground running and will only become more aggressive and effective as time goes on. Moving forward, my administration will continue to make available any and all resources needed by the task force to continue the progress.”
The city’s drug task force, through investigations and incidents through September, has made three felony, 13 misdemeanor and two violation level arrests, according to a city spokesperson.
The task force, from those arrests, has seized 976 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 13 suboxone strips, 11 pills, 168.3 grams of “molly” (synthetic drugs), 7.3 grams of crack cocaine, 8.8 grams of powder cocaine, 61.6 grams of cannabis, a .22 caliber rifle, a .20 gauge shot gun and $1,636 in currency.
“I am very happy that Mayor Barlow has invested in the task force which has enabled us to go after drug dealers in our community,” OPD Chief Phil Cady said. “Our investigators had a busy month and have been doing a great job getting a large quantity of drugs off our streets.”
For those with information about this investigation or others, they are encouraged to contact the City of Oswego Drug Task Force at 315-326-1741. Calls will be kept confidential.
