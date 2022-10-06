Adam L. Levea

Adam L. Levea, 42, of Oswego.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — An Oswego man has been arrested by the City of Oswego Drug Task Force on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Adam L. Levea, 42, of Oswego, was arrested for allegedly possessing 205 individual packages of a heroin/fentanyl combination, and five suboxone strips with intent to sell.

