It has been announced that the city of Fulton and the Fulton Police Benevolent Association have reached a four-year agreement. Pictured from left are Councilor Lawrence Macner, Mayor Deana Michaels, Councilor Donald Patrick Jr., Fulton Police Officer Jeremy Hutchinson, Fulton Police Officer Kaitlyn McCue, Fulton Deputy Police Chief Michael Curtis and Fulton Police Officer and PBA President Jacob Chernesky.
FULTON — The City of Fulton and the Fulton Police Benevolent Association have reached an agreement focusing on the safety of the community, enhancing the new hire recruitment process and recognizing the need to be more competitive in the law enforcement market.
“The negotiations were respectful of both sides,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said in a press release. “There was give and take by each party and in the end we agreed upon a fair and equitable contract that emphasizes, above all else, the safety of the community and the men and women who serve our city.”
The four-year agreement increases the starting salary of the Fulton Police Department to $42,000 and grants a raise each year, according to Officer Jacob Chernesky, president of the Fulton PBA. Prior to the agreement, the starting salary was $37,847.
“The starting salary is our big starting point, just because other agencies, their starting salaries are higher than ours, and we’re trying to get more competitive to be able to hire new candidates and get more interest in the Fulton Police Department,” Chernesky said.
The agreement allows for new initiatives within the police department, including setting up a new phone system. In place of having a desk officer at the front desk 24 hours a day, the officer will now be put on the road after 4 p.m.
A phone system is being set up so that people can still call the front desk at any time and be directed to a 911 center or the department they need to be connected to. Citizens are still encouraged to call 911 directly in the case of emergency, as the phone system’s purpose is more for people trying to reach a specific officer or department.
The desk officer is typically a supervisor, so this phone system will allow for a supervisor to be out on the road more.
“We’re hoping that will help put us out more in the community, and the community will feel more safe and officers will be more proactive while they’re out there,” Chernesky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.