OSWEGO — After a deployment to Ukraine that spanned from October 2017 to August 2018, which trained three battalions and a brigade, Oswego native Robert Taylor kept a flag that has notes from his Ukrainian counterparts.
Notes of thanks — “Thank you for your support and friendship” or “Guys you were awesome. We’ll be missing you so much” — are strewn all over the front side of the flag.
The flag he brought to the Common Council was presented to his team in Ukraine.
Taylor, who was at Monday’s Oswego Common Council meeting representing Oswego’s American Legion Post #268, spoke about his time in Ukraine, working with Ukranian forces.
“One month of brave hearts. One month of daily prayers. One month of respect toward each other. One month of true fighting. One month of strength of spirit. One month of can-do attitude. One month of huge. One month of resilence,” Taylor said. “It’s always darkest before the dawn. A part of me was left in the Ukraine. But the Ukraine never left me. We are wishing Ukraine well in battle. Slava Ukraini."
Taylor also noted that the American Legion post will be hosting a chicken barbecue on May 28 with all proceeds from the event going toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The event starts at noon, and there will also be a 50/50 raffle at 4 p.m.
A drawing contest between Trinity Catholic School, Oswego Community Christian School and the Syracuse Ukranian School will have a $100 donation signed from their school into the donation, Taylor said. Greg Richardson’s Supermodified vehicle with a new Ukranian flag on it will be on display, Taylor mentioned.
“So far, the American Legion has raised about $8,000,” Taylor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.