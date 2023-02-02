DiMartino unanimously chosen in race for DA
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Republican Committee has announced the candidates it will support this year for city and county offices.
Windy with occasional snow showers. High 9F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy. Gusty winds early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
DiMartino unanimously chosen in race for DA
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Republican Committee has announced the candidates it will support this year for city and county offices.
Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, chair of the committee, said it met Tuesday evening and unanimously voted to endorse Anthony DiMartino for district attorney.
The endorsement is significant, because Oswego is home to nearly 10% of the county’s Republican voters. DiMartino has already picked up a steady string of town committee endorsements ahead of the Oswego County Republican Committee’s endorsement meeting on Feb.16. Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody, who is also running for DA, has not secured any endorsements.
The city committee also endorsed a full slate of candidates for mayor and common council.
Republicans and Democrats are about evenly matched in the city in terms of registered voters, but Republicans have dominated the common council in recent years.
Three-term councilor Susan McBrearty, of the 1st Ward, is the only Democrat.
Mangano-Cornelius said the committee had endorsed Rob Corradino for mayor. Mayor Billy Barlow, a Republican, is term-limited and not running for reelection.
Incumbent councilors Shawn Burridge, Shawn Walker, John Gosek Jr. and Timothy Plunkett all received endorsements for their reelection.
The committee also endorsed Kyle Walton for the 1st Ward, Jesse Vanucchi for the 3rd Ward and Peter Allen for the 7th Ward.
Walton would face McBrearty in the fall. Vanucchi and Allen would fill seats vacated by Kevin Hill and Corradino.
“They fit the bill for what we’re looking for to continue to momentum of the ongoing success of the city,” Mangano-Cornelius said of the newcomers. “They’re ready to pick up the reins.”
Incumbent county legislators James Scanlon, Robert Wilmot and Mangano-Cornelius received endorsements, as did Hill, who is running for a seat representing District 15, which is being vacated by Nate Emmons.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.