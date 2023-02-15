The Safe Haven Museum in Oswego celebrated its grand re-opening in October 2022 after renovations were made to the facility. The city of Oswego has authorized spending an additional $12,490 to replace its floors in the main exhibit area.
OSWEGO — An overhaul to the floors at the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum is coming in the near future.
Oswego Common Council members voted unanimously Monday night to fund a $12,490 floor revamp project for the museum’s main exhibit area.
“The new flooring is going to be cobalt vinyl plank flooring,” said Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward. “We have it here at city hall. It will hold up better than carpeting.”
The museum is a nonprofit organization, but the site is owned by the city of Oswego. The city does not have yearly funding earmarked for the museum, according to Mayor Billy Barlow.
Audrey Hurley, the president of the museum’s organization, said the museum relies on grants and donations to support programs, projects and updates to facilities due to its status as a nonprofit organization. The floor at the main office and the main exhibit room have not been replaced in two decades, she said.
“It is old, dated and worn,” Hurley said. “How we present the museum to the public is so important, particularly in the main area.”
Hurley, who has lived in Oswego for 46 years, addressed legislators earlier this month at an Administrative Services Committee meeting. She said that during inclement weather, the carpet floor “emits a damp, dank odor.”
“The museum has been entrusted to document the city of Oswego as the only refugee shelter in the U.S. to protect Holocaust victims during World War II,” she said. “That is both an honor and a responsibility.”
As a tourist attraction, the museum adds to the city’s economic well-being, Hurley said, adding that visitors from outside the city are enticed to spend money on accommodations at local hotels or meals at local restaurants.
“The museum’s board has been busy with improvements and events that put a spotlight on Oswego,” she said, referring to a “high tech” revamp to the museum’s exhibits unveiled last October.
The updates were secured through a $100,000 grant awarded by former Republican state Sen. Patty Ritchie. The grant redesigned 32 exhibits and turned them into sophisticated interactive attractions.
“Last fall, the museum took on the added expense of refurbishing its landscaping and exterior paint and polish,” Hurley said, noting the city’s Department of Public Works was instrumental in working on sidewalk improvements for the museum.
“This is an extraordinary facility and a growing destination,” she said.
The museum welcomed 1,227 visitors in the second half of the year of 2021 and 2,100 visited in 2022, she said.
Barlow told The Palladium-Times Tuesday that the museum is extremely important to the city.
“That is exactly why we must do all we can to always support the museum in any way possible,” he noted. “The floor has long been a request by the museum, and I’m happy to be able to deliver this funding so they can get started sooner than later. It is an important unique piece of Oswego’s story that we continue to tell.”
