Safe Haven Museum

The Safe Haven Museum in Oswego celebrated its grand re-opening in October 2022 after renovations were made to the facility. The city of Oswego has authorized spending an additional $12,490 to replace its floors in the main exhibit area.

 File photo

OSWEGO — An overhaul to the floors at the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum is coming in the near future.

Oswego Common Council members voted unanimously Monday night to fund a $12,490 floor revamp project for the museum’s main exhibit area.

Recommended for you