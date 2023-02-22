OSWEGO — An enhanced security system could be coming to the Breitbeck Park area.
Members of the Oswego Common Council Administrative Services Committee meeting voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a new hybrid surveillance system that combines security cameras and remote guards.
The remote guarding system will cover the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center, Breitbeck Park itself, and Wright’s Landing Marina. If approved by the common council at a subsequent meeting, the city will enter into a contract for about $58,000 with Securitas Security Services U.S.A., a Washington, D.C.-based company, to provide year-round surveillance for the next three years.
The company will replace the existing cameras in the area with more sophisticated equipment, which Mayor Billy Barlow said Tuesday would provide clearer video. These cameras will be on all year long.
The remote guarding system, explained by Barlow, will trigger from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It entails having a guard at a remote location watching security footage, who will be alerted by the camera’s motion sensors. If the guard then witnesses criminal activity, he or she will contact local authorities as it is happening in real time.
“This is a worthwhile investment, especially with the opening of the pier coming down the line here in June,” Barlow said. “Last summer, we had a couple incidents where people got on boats and stole fishing equipment at the marina. Most recently we have noticed tagging behind the McCrobie building and the bathrooms at Breitbeck. These incidents further highlight the need and justification for this technology.”
The remote guard system will be in place from May to the middle of October.
“That is around the time when we have boats parked at Wright’s Landing and we actually have more pedestrian traffic in the area,” Barlow said.
The cameras that are being replaced, the mayor said, will be moved to a different part of the city.
“This is a huge upgrade to the marina. It is much needed,” said Councilmember Shawn Burridge, R-2nd Ward. “People with boats that cost $50,000 to $60,000 boats park down there. If we don’t have some sort of protection, they are not going to bother parking in our marina.”
