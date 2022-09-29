New fire contract

Mayor Billy Barlow (middle, front row) signs the new contract with the Oswego Firefighter's Association, which is set to take place on Jan. 1, 2023.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday the city of Oswego and the Oswego Firefighter’s Association Local 126 have reached a new contractual agreement set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Negotiations between the two parties occurred over the last two months as the existing contract was set to expire at the end of this year. The Oswego Common Council and the fire union both voted and unanimously passed the contract during recent meetings.

