PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children.
Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John C. Birdlebough High School as part of its tour this year.
The circus crisscrosses New York and Pennsylvania each winter, visiting a different school in a new town practically every day. A school or community group sponsors the circus as a fundraiser. The groups help the circus sell tickets and get a portion of the proceeds.
Owner Billy Martin, who serves as the show’s ringmaster, said that for the circus’s 85th anniversary this year, it will visit 85 schools. The tour began in January and runs through April. The circus plays at a new school every day unless inclement weather cancels a show — snow canceled a show in Dundee on Wednesday this week.
The circus, which doesn’t use animals, has several new acts this year, including juggling, hula hoop and aerial routines.
Martin said the circus plays at even the smallest high schools in every corner of New York. This year, ticket sales have been brisk, something he attributes partially to people seeking out live entertainment after being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Exceptionally big crowds at every spot,” he said. “It’s really been overwhelming.”
Wednesday’s show in Phoenix is sponsored by the local Dollars for Scholars chapter, which has been working with the circus for 40 years. Martin said the circus has visited Phoenix for the past 35 years with only two exceptions: in 2021 because of the pandemic and in 1992 due to a snow day.
Wendy Dunnigan, president of the Dollars for Scholars chapter, said the circus has been visiting so long now that it’s become multi-generational. When she takes tickets at the door, she often hears adults sharing memories of visiting the circus when they were children.
“It’s wonderful to see because we have people who are now bringing their children or grandchildren,” she said.
Dunnigan said the circus is one of Dollars for Scholars’ most popular fundraisers, typically bringing in $1,000-$1,5000 each year. On the day of the show, families start lining up at the door at least half an hour early to get front-row seats, and by show time the gymnasium is usually completely filled.
“It’s just a really nice evening out for the families,” she said.
At each school the circus visits, box trucks containing the show roll up to the gymnasium entrance after school lets out and the sponsoring group helps unload all the equipment.
Workers set up a backdrop and ring at one end of the gymnasium and a concession and toy stand at the other end. They run cables, hang speakers and set up lighting. Balloons are inflated, toys are stocked and 25-pound bags of sugar are spun into cotton candy. The entire gymnasium fills with the smell of freshly popped popcorn.
The circus troupe consists of fewer than a dozen people, so everyone has multiple jobs. Martin handles the sound and lighting and meets with the school administrators and custodians. His wife, Angela, who is an aerialist in the show, oversees the toy and concession stands.
“It’s a labor of love,” Martin said Thursday before a show in Holley, a town in western New York, about 20 miles outside of Rochester. “It’s pretty rewarding.”
It’s also a lifestyle for Martin, who first saw the Cole All-Star Circus as a boy in 1972 when it came to a town near his native Olean.
Martin was mesmerized by the circus and told the owner, James Cole, that he wanted to be in the circus. Before long, Martin was putting on imaginary shows in his bedroom and his mother sewed him a ringmaster costume. He checked out every book in the local library on circuses.
When he finished high school, Martin joined a big top circus and eventually began working for Cole, who he had kept in touch with.
“And we became great friends,” Martin said. “And little did I know, he was training me to take it over and run it.”
Cole retired at age 80 in 1987 and Martin started running the circus with the 1988 season.
In the offseason, Martin books the shows and does the scheduling for the next season’s tour. He and his wife own and produce a big top circus at an amusement park in Des Moines, Iowa, during the summer and fall. They also produce larger circus shows for Shriners groups.
But their hearts are with the Cole All-Star Circus. Martin said that after decades of visiting the same schools, he and his wife have old friends who come to visit them in just about every town they stop in.
“We’re very blessed,” he said.
