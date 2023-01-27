Acrobat Ivan Arestov

Acrobat Ivan Arestov performs a routine on a Cyr Wheel. The performer stands inside the wheel, grasps the rim, and makes it spin gyroscopically while doing acrobatic moves in and around the rotating wheel.

 Photo provided

PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children.

Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John C. Birdlebough High School as part of its tour this year.

