OSWEGO — A lawsuit filed in Oswego Supreme Court on Sept. 23 by two property owners in Oswego County allege the county did not give the owners the same opportunity to pay owed taxes as other residents before the properties were auctioned at the county’s yearly tax delinquency auction.
In their lawsuit, Frank and Diane Manzi, of Cicero, accused the county of conducting a “calculated effort to seize the Manzis’ properties” in the towns of Sandy Creek and Richland. The plaintiffs allege they were not afforded the same window of time to pay owed taxes as other county residents were before the properties were auctioned off at the yearly tax delinquency auction on Aug. 18. A lawsuit making similar allegations was filed in July and discontinued by both parties in August, as they attempted to find a resolution.
In a statement issued to The Palladium-Times last Friday, a county spokesperson stated, “Oswego County denies the allegations, believes they lack merit and will be moving to dismiss the case.” A legal representative for the Manzis noted “we believe that the allegations in the complaint speak for themselves.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Manzi look forward to resolving this dispute through the judicial process, and will not be making any further statements in the court of public opinion at this time,” the representative said.
Both lawsuits claim the Manzis were unable to pay their real property taxes for the 2020-2021 year due to unforeseen financial circumstances. Court records show that in July, the Manzis owed slightly more than $50,000 in property taxes from their properties in Richland and Sandy Creek. The county was awarded possession of both properties by the court on April 6, according to court documents reviewed by The Palladium-Times.
Amanda Thomson, an attorney formerly representing the Manzis, noted in correspondence with Republican Legislator Edward Gilson, R-Pulaski, that Frank Manzi owned a cab company in Onondaga County that had been unable to rebound from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This, alongside expensive medical bills, made it difficult for Frank Manzi to stay current with owed taxes, she said.
The Manzis claim they visited the office of County Treasurer Kevin Gardner in May, but that Gardner refused to hear their proposal to catch up on owed fees. In a court affidavit submitted during the July lawsuit, Gardner said properties have a two-year redemption period for all tax delinquencies, based on a local law approved in 2017. This law exempts farm properties, which have a four-year redemption period, he added. Gardner also said it was too late for the Manzis to attempt to redeem their parcels, deferring action to the County Legislature to decide the fate of the properties. The Legislature authorized the list of parcels subject to auction until July 9, according to Gardner.
Claims of unaddressed notices of tax delinquencies were contested by both sides, with the county arguing the Manzis had received proper notice and should be aware of their tax obligations. The Manzis claim a notice for one of the parcels’ tax delinquency was sent to an address in Williamstown. The county alleges they sent notices to the Manzis’ Cicero address.
The properties in question, Gardner said, appear as delinquent regularly, with the Sandy Creek property facing these issues since 2012. Because of that, the Manzis have entered into an installment payment agreement in years past.
As the Manzis attempted to propose new measures to redeem their property after the July lawsuit was discontinued, the couple claimed they were directed toward finding a solution with the Legislature by County Attorney Rich Mitchell.
The suit filed in September claims Republican County Legislators Gilson and Michael Yerdon, R-Redfield, misled the Manzis, noting the legislators had assured the Manzis they would have a chance to redeem their foreclosed properties by paying double the owed taxes, interest, and additional fees accrued.
After a few meetings with Gilson and Yerdon, the Manzis claim they were told their “pay double proposal” — as referred to in court documents — would be accepted by the Legislature. The Manzis allege they considered bidding on their own properties at the auction, but abstained because they trusted the Legislature would accept their proposal.
Once the auction closed, Gilson, the suit claims, informed the Manzis “he had no backup” from other legislators to vote on the “pay double’’ proposal.” The suit also alleges Gilson advised the Manzis to sue the county.
On Sept. 15, the Legislature voted on a resolution to redeem certain properties back to the defaulting taxpayers. The Manzis’ properties were not on the list.
The lawsuit claims the county hedged on approving the “pay double” proposal until after the auction to see what outcome would be more financially favorable.
Ultimately, the plaintiffs are asking for compensation based on damages in an amount to be determined at trial, as well as an order to compel the county to accept the “pay double” and transfer the titles of the parcels back to the Manzis.
