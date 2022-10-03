OSWEGO — A lawsuit filed in Oswego Supreme Court on Sept. 23 by two property owners in Oswego County allege the county did not give the owners the same opportunity to pay owed taxes as other residents before the properties were auctioned at the county’s yearly tax delinquency auction.

In their lawsuit, Frank and Diane Manzi, of Cicero, accused the county of conducting a “calculated effort to seize the Manzis’ properties” in the towns of Sandy Creek and Richland. The plaintiffs allege they were not afforded the same window of time to pay owed taxes as other county residents were before the properties were auctioned off at the yearly tax delinquency auction on Aug. 18. A lawsuit making similar allegations was filed in July and discontinued by both parties in August, as they attempted to find a resolution.

