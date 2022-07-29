WASHINGTON, D.C. — The CHIPS and Science Act, a bold investment in the domestic semiconductor industry, will head to President Joe Biden’s desk after a decisive Thursday vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. Elected officials representing Oswego in Washington and local leaders have deemed the bill a transformative piece of legislation for New York and Oswego County.

The bill secures more than $52 billion in federal funding to promote domestic production of computer chips and has been touted by Capitol Hill lawmakers as a shot in the arm for American manufacturing on the global stage. Part of that investment includes funding for research and development, as well as workforce development. 

