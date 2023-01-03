The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County received $300,000 in state grants to purchase and outfit a mobile interview vehicle to help law enforcement, caseworkers and others deal with possible child abuse victims. The child advocacy center has interview spaces for children at its offices, but it’s not always possible to bring children there.
FULTON — Oswego County is gaining a mobile interview space to help law enforcement, caseworkers and others investigate suspected child abuse.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County received a $250,000 grant from the state Office of Children and Family Services to purchase a custom-built Winnebago RV specifically designed for conducting interviews with children in the field.
The Child Advocacy Center also received a one-year grant of $50,000 from the state to help with startup costs associated with operating the vehicle.
Executive Director Tory DeCaire said the child advocacy center already has rooms at its offices in Fulton and Pulaski that are specifically designed to interview suspected victims of child abuse.
Most interviews will continue to be conducted there, but sometimes investigators face transportation issues or other barriers that prevent interviews from happening at those offices. Given the rural nature of the area, a parent or guardian might not have the means to get a child to Fulton or Pulaski.
“If you don’t want to separate the child from non-offending caregivers, those issues do come up,” DeCaire said.
There are also cases where time is of the essence. With a mobile interview space, someone can interview a child close to his or her school or home, meaning their absence likely won’t be noticed, DeCaire said.
The vehicle is meant to be a welcoming space where children feel safe and comfortable. DeCaire said it includes cameras to record interviews and closed-circuit television so support staff can observe from an adjacent space while a single interviewer meets with the child. He said that’s especially important so children will need to tell their story only once.
“We try to limit the number of times the child is re-traumatized by having to retell the story,” he said, noting that in the past children sometimes had to tell their story multiple times to police, caseworkers and others.
DeCaire said the mobile unit could be used for interviewing children who are victims of abuse as well as witnesses to crimes. Law enforcement and Child Protective Services as well as child advocacy center staff will be able to make use of the vehicle.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s needed, but it is needed and we have the ability to provide that,” he said.
The advocacy center is a nonprofit agency that works with the Oswego County Department of Social Services, which has been under fire for the past year.
The state Office of Children and Family Services faulted Social Services for inadequately investigating the parents of Jordan Brooks, who died in 2021 at the age of 17.
His parents are facing murder charges, and an independent investigation ordered by county lawmakers is ongoing.
The advocacy center received the RV in October and has been training to use it and having it customized for child interviews.
It’s ready to be deployed as needed, DeCaire said.
The child advocacy center also plans to use the vehicle to help with outreach prevention and education on the issues of child abuse, human trafficking and overall child safety.
