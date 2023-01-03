Child Advocacy Center mobile

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County received $300,000 in state grants to purchase and outfit a mobile interview vehicle to help law enforcement, caseworkers and others deal with possible child abuse victims. The child advocacy center has interview spaces for children at its offices, but it’s not always possible to bring children there. 

 Photo provided

FULTON — Oswego County is gaining a mobile interview space to help law enforcement, caseworkers and others investigate suspected child abuse.

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County received a $250,000 grant from the state Office of Children and Family Services to purchase a custom-built Winnebago RV specifically designed for conducting interviews with children in the field.

