Child Abuse Prevention Month proclaimed in Fulton

FULTON — The city of Fulton issued a proclamation at a recent common council meeting proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month locally, in addition to nationally.
The proclamation was presented to Tory DeCaire, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County. It comes in the aftermath of the arrest of Mexico mother and stepfather, Lisa and Anthony Waldron, for alleged abuse and neglect in the death of their 17-year-old son Jeremy Brooks.
At the time of the presentation, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said the city remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County.
“Each day we are reminded of the stark reality of just how important it is to strengthen our partnership with Tory and his team to do all we can to raise awareness and help prevent child abuse,” Michaels said.
DeCaire said it is vitally important now more than ever that people come together as a community to help bring an end to child abuse and neglect. Proclamations by local elected officials are a step in raising awareness. However, the work, support, and partnerships must continue all year, every year, he said.
“I truly appreciate the support Mayor Michaels and the city of Fulton continue to demonstrate for the CAC and the work that we do,” DeCaire said.
“The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary, response to over 500 cases a year.” DeCaire said. “Our office treats children in cases involving child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, while promoting the healing of child victims and their families.”
At its main office in Fulton and its satellite office in Pulaski, the CAC provides community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout the county.
According to the CAC website, historically, children who are the victims of abuse allegations are shuffled from agency to agency where they have to tell their story of abuse and relive painful events over and over again. However, the CAC strives to bring agencies and services together in one child-friendly setting that’s non-threatening and physically and psychologically safe for children of all ages.
The CAC, a nonprofit 501 (C) 3 organization, provides forensic interviews, free family advocacy for all child victims and their families, mental health services and case management. In addition, the CAC provides outreach and prevention trainings.
The Fulton office is located at 163 S. First St., and the Pulaski office is located at 3850 State Route 13. Both offices are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are scheduled as needed.
For more information or to contribute and take part in fundraising events, call the office at 315-592-4453 or log onto the website at oswegocac.org.
