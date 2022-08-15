Charles H. Treadwell

Charles H. Treadwell was past commander and prelate of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, KT in Oswego City.

 Photo courtesy the Oswego County Historical Society

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the fifth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Two great passions dominated Charles Treadwell’s public life: education of Oswego’s girls and boys and Masonry. For 40 years his dedicated service exercised a profound influence on both.

