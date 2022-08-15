Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the fifth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Two great passions dominated Charles Treadwell’s public life: education of Oswego’s girls and boys and Masonry. For 40 years his dedicated service exercised a profound influence on both.
Charles Humphrey Treadwell was born in Jefferson, Schoharie, New York, in March 1841, the son of Reverend Humphrey Treadwell and Lucy Foster. By 1848 both parents were dead.
Treadwell, who received his early education at Binghamton Academy, subsequently taught at the Carroll Street School in that city. He attended Hamilton College, graduating in 1866.
In 1868 he was offered the principalship of No. 6 School in Oswego, located on the site of Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church on East Fourth Street.
As principal of an upper elementary school, Treadwell was responsible for the institution’s day to day operation. Contemporary newspaper accounts reveal that he was required to submit periodic reports on the tardiness or absenteeism of students and teachers to the Common Council which oversaw the city’s schools in the 19th century. He supervised teachers and maintained student discipline.
That Treadwell was proud of his students is evident from newspaper accounts detailing end of term open houses. Treadwell welcomed parents and friends to these events to showcase his students’ academic achievements . Guests observed oral examinations in such areas as geography, mathematics, music, and calisthenics. A reporter for the Oswego Daily Times in January 1885 marveled at the students’ ability to write compositions from topics supplied by a visiting school commissioner which were “sufficiently varied to create a lively interest, always brief, often witty, and never dull.” That same reporter related that each student he observed was able to recite a passage from some well-known author and even provide that writer’s birth and death dates.
As is the case today, a 19th century school administrator’s life was not always easy or pleasant. In 1877, for example, some of the teachers in No. 6 School attempted have him removed from his position “to gratify personal feeling instead of in the interest of the school, making the reduction of salaries the pretext.” This action led a concerned citizen to write: “Mr. Treadwell has given unqualified satisfaction to the patrons of the school, who are more than pleased with his government and discipline, and they resent all efforts to displace him as an affront to the people of the ward.”
Several years later, Treadwell had a dispute with three of his teachers so vehement that he actually went to the Common Council to have them terminated because he considered their behavior and attitude detrimental to the school’s good order and discipline.
Treadwell met Frances “Fannie” Beverly when they were students in Binghamton. She was born in Bainbridge, New York, in 1839. Like him, she became a teacher and was employed at Binghamton High School when the couple married in 1869. She was the mother of Charles Jr., Frank, and Florence.
The Treadwells were active in the Congregational Church. Charles taught Sunday School and was a long time president of the church’s Board of Trustees. Fannie was involved with the Ladies’ Foreign Missionary Society.
It is unknown when Charles Treadwell was raised a Master Mason in Aeonian Lodge No. 679 because many of their records were destroyed in the disastrous Neal Block fire of 1883. Aeonian, Oswego’s third lodge, was chartered on June 25, 1868, and it is possible that Treadwell became a member soon after arriving in Oswego. He quickly became a line officer and was elected worshipful master for 1878 and 1879. He was next elected a trustee and occupied that position for many years.
In June 1900, Treadwell received a two-year appointment as district deputy grand master for the 25th Masonic District, consisting of 14 lodges. It was deemed a “popular appointment” by the Oswego Daily Palladium. An announcement in the Oswego Daily Times went farther: “R. W. Bro. Treadwell has always been active in Masonry, where he is held in the highest esteem by the fraternity, being greatly honored and respected.”
Blue Lodge activity also included membership on the Masonic Relief Board, later called the Masonic Life Association, a district-wide charity dedicated to assisting deceased brothers’ widows and children. In 1901 he served as president.
Treadwell’s interest in the Masonic fraternity extended far beyond Blue Lodge. He advanced in York Rite to Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons (RAM). In 1881 he was elected high priest, an office to which he was re-elected for several years. He was again elected for 1901. Awarded a high priest’s jewel in 1903 he was described as “an earnest worker in Lake Ontario Chapter for over twenty-five years, and is held in high esteem by the Companions.”
He was a member of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar (KT) and was elected eminent commander on April 11, 1887. He held the office of prelate, or chaplain, several times.
Treadwell was also active in Scottish Rite Masonry. Lake Ontario Consistory No. 12 was organized in September 1884 and he was elected its first illustrious lieutenant commander. He was elected illustrious commander-in-chief for 1899.
Ultimately Treadwell attained the rank of 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a status few achieve. He also held several state offices in the Scottish Rite, such as grand captain of the guards in 1888.
Fannie Treadwell contracted cholera morbus in August 1898 and died a week later on Aug. 9. Charles’ tenure as principal of No. 6 School ended in 1908 when he tendered his resignation effective at the end of the school year. His students presented him a loving cup as a token of their esteem. At a reception hosted by teachers and friends, Treadwell received a gold watch fob containing an engraving of the school on one side and the dates 1868-1908 on the other.
Charles Treadwell died at his daughter’s home in Binghamton, New York, on May 11, 1914. He had been in failing health for about a year. He was buried with Frances in Riverside Cemetery. Classes were canceled at No. 6 School so teachers and students could attend the funeral conducted by Aeonian Lodge and Lake Ontario Commandery. An obituary appearing in the Oswego Daily Times on May 13, 1914 called attention to his long-time commitment to Oswego’s children: “It would be impossible to estimate the innumerable influences he cast upon the lives of the thousands of boys and girls who came under his charge. They are today among the leading men and women in Oswego and elsewhere and willingly acknowledge the debt they owe to him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.