OSWEGO — The Oswego County Media Group, publishers of The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, The Finger Lakes Vacationer, The Oswego County Advertiser, and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com, has hired Charles Ellis as its new managing editor of The Palladium-Times.
The announcement was made Monday by Sharon Lynett, Oswego County Media Group’s publisher.
“I’m excited to lead the newsroom at Oswego County News Now. It’s a group of great reporters and journalists, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish,” Ellis said. “Oswego County has a lot of good things coming and I look forward to reporting on it, and being involved in it firsthand.”
Ellis is no stranger to a newsroom. After graduating from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in Evanston, Illinois, he worked at The El Paso (Texas) Herald-Post and The (Syracuse) Post-Standard and Syracuse Herald-Journal.
From 1987-2012, he worked at the Syracuse newspapers. He held various assignment editor positions and was the Cayuga County bureau chief before taking on a copy editor role from 1999-2011.
Ellis was a reporter from 2011-12 before becoming a page producer for the Syracuse Media Group from 2013-16.
After leaving the Syracuse Media Group, he was as a resume editor/writer for SRC, Inc., in North Syracuse and most recently a copy editor/writer for RERC from his home in DeWitt, where he has lived since 2000. While at RERC, Ellis was responsible for reviewing documentation, specifically publications, articles and “Realize,” a compilation of articles about commercial and residential real estate, and the overall economy.
“We could not be more excited to bring in someone as well-experienced as Charlie. He’s going to be a great asset to our newsroom,” Lynett said. “As we continue to rebuild our newsroom, I know Charlie can effectively — and efficiently — bring Oswego County News Now to levels it hasn’t seen in years.”
Ellis began his role on Monday.
“I can’t wait to learn more about this area and provide the best possible coverage,” Ellis said.
The current editor of The Palladium-Times, Ben Grieco, will be helping Ellis over the next couple of weeks.
Grieco is stepping down as editor and is returning to the position of sports editor, which he held from June 2021 until he became editor in January of this year.
“Ben is extremely passionate about sports, especially in the Oswego County area,” Lynett said. “I know he is eager to return to the sports desk; and our local coaches, parents and student-athletes should be happy to see a familiar face at different games and matches.”
