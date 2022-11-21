Charles Ellis

Charles Ellis

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Media Group, publishers of The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, The Finger Lakes Vacationer, The Oswego County Advertiser, and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com, has hired Charles Ellis as its new managing editor of The Palladium-Times.

The announcement was made Monday by Sharon Lynett, Oswego County Media Group’s publisher. 

