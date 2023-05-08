OSWEGO — A change in a federal reimbursement formula could bring in an additional $2 million annually for Oswego Health.
In total, the change, proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), would amount to $1 billion more every year for upstate New York hospitals, including $120 million to hospitals in central New York.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will use his clout to make sure the changes are implemented.
“For far too long, upstate New York hospitals have faced unfairly low Medicare payments that fell terribly short of wage demands leaving hospitals struggling to compete to bring the best doctors and nurses to upstate New York,” Schumer said in a press release. “After years of fighting though, the feds have finally shifted course, and proposed a new rule that can help finally rectify the unfair payment system, and give upstate New York the shot in the arm it has long needed to the tune of nearly a billion dollars every single year.,”
Schumer explained that CMS’s FY2024 Hospital Inpatient PPS Proposed Rule would amend the Medicare formula to include more than $967+ million in increased federal funding for hospital systems across upstate New York, which for years have received less than the national average for the services they provide.
The Medicare Wage Index rate is used to determine how much money the U.S. government pays hospitals for labor costs when it treats Medicare patients. Each metro area is assigned a rate that dictates whether they receive more or less than the national average for health care labor costs.
Since the 1980s, hospitals in the Albany area have received only 86% of what the average hospital receives to account for wages, which is not reflective of the true wages and labor market in Albany. The FY24 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) proposed rule would increase the Capital Region’s adjustment to 122% of what the average hospital receives in wage adjustments.
Schumer said he is now launching an all-out push to ensure that CMS finalizes the proposal. Schumer said he will work with fellow representatives, New York hospitals and other stakeholders to support the proposal, which will go through a period of review, public input and final approval.
Michael Backus, Oswego Health’s president & CEO, said he supported Schumer’s action.
“The news surrounding changes to the Medicare formula comes at a time when community hospitals need the support the most,” he said in a statement. “Oswego Health is appreciative of the support of Senator Schumer and our other elected officials who continue to advocate for health care.”
