OSWEGO TOWN — On National Medal of Honor Day during Women’s History Month, it was appropriate that a ceremony was held at Oswego Town Hall honoring the contributions of Dr. Mary Walker.
A couple dozen people attended the ceremony honoring Walker, the only woman to ever receive the Medal of Honor.
Town Historian George DeMass led the event, speaking right next to the statue of Mary Walker in front of the town hall.
“I didn’t really know there was a National Medal of Honor Day until last year,” he said. “This is a very special day, and Mary Walker was a very special woman and recipient of the Medal of Honor.”
The event was sponsored by the Town of Oswego Historical Society.
DeMass pointed out that Mary Walker is recognized more than just locally.
“Wounded Warriors just did a fine tribute to Mary Walker for today. They have a beautiful 11-minute video of her life,” DeMass said.
There is a National Medal of Honor Museum (mohmuseum.org) in Arlington, Texas, and the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center (mohhc.org) in Chattanooga, Tennessee has a permanent exhibit on Dr. Mary Walker.
There’s also a Mary Walker tribute at a Medal of Honor outdoor museum at Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.
In the Mary Walker statue, dedicated 10 years ago at the town hall, she is pointing to her Medal of Honor, which she was awarded in 1865 for volunteering her service in hospitals during the Civil War.
Born in Oswego Town on Bunker Hill in 1832, Mary Walker lived and taught in the area before graduating from Central Medical College in Syracuse in 1853 as just the second woman in the U.S. to become a medical doctor.
The commendation with the Medal of Honor noted that she “rendered valuable service to the government, and her efforts have been earnest and untiring in a variety of ways.” She served as an assistant surgeon and spent time as a prisoner of war during the 1860s.
Although the Medal of Honor was rescinded in 1917, Walker refused to return the medal, which was posthumously reinstated in 1977 by an act of Congress.
“We remember her because of the Medal of Honor, but let’s not forget all the things she did after she received the Medal of Honor,” DeMass said.
He pointed out that Walker was a women’s rights activist and a leader in women’s suffrage and dress reform. She wore long pants at a time when that was not the norm. There’s even a book about that called “Mary Wears What She Wants,” by Keith Negley. The last line of that book reads: “Mary wears what she wants, and it never was the same again.”
Walker was among the first to write about marriage relationships, child abuse, and spousal abuse, DeMass said.
She died in 1919 and is buried in Rural Cemetery in the town of Oswego.
DeMass said that 125 years ago, Walker spoke these words inscribed on the monument. “I’ve got to die before people will know who I am and what I have done. It is a shame that people who lead reforms in this world are not appreciated until after they are dead.”
Also at the ceremony, residents Mary Lou Bjorkman and Kathy Duschen led the singing of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
In a press release previewing Friday’s event, DeMass noted that Mary Walker’s “remarkable accomplishments are a source of pride for residents and a primary example of our rich history.”
