MEXICO POINT — They came here Saturday to pay their respects. In a ceremony they call “Fishing 4 The Fallen,” they came to remember, and they came to do something for the families of the fallen, the fallen members of law enforcement who gave their lives to protect ours.
And so there were speeches and music and sadness and laughter, and people and police from throughout central New York.
State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R- Pulaski and State Sen. Thomas O’Mara, R-Big Flats, were there to honor the fallen of their districts.
“Obviously, we need to do all we can for law enforcement,” Barclay said to the crowd who stood in the wind and chill of the day, “and especially for those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe. But I think,” he continued, “very often we forget about their families, and the fact that they’ve had the courage to persevere and carry on. I think that’s what makes this event so special.”
O’Mara came to honor the memory of two members of law enforcement from his 58th Senatorial District: State Trooper Nick Clark of Steuben County and Deputy Kevin Tarsia of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.
“My heart goes out to all of you, your families and the children that are here,” O’Mara said.
According to State Police, Trooper Nicholas F. Clark, 29, was killed on July 2, 2018, while responding to a report of a possibly armed, suicidal man in the town of Erwin, Steuben County. The man was armed, and as he ran from the rear of his house, fired a shot, striking and killing Clark.
The shooter was later found in the home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
That man, according to The Associated Press, was Steven Kiley, 43, principal of the local K-12, 280-student Bradford Central School.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Clark was a former two-time high school state wrestling champion and had previously been asked to try out for the Buffalo Bills football team prior to enrolling in troopers’ basic training school from which he graduated on Sept. 3, 2015.
Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Clark “a stellar trooper with an extraordinary record, his whole life before him, great athlete, well-accomplished. He wanted to do one thing, which was help people and be part of public service, just trying to help and do good things.”
Every day is dangerous for police, Cuomo said, from domestic violence incidents to storms to potential terrorism.
“We know the danger that you put yourself in every day when you leave the house,” Cuomo said. “We know the fear that is in your family’s heart when you’re out there. And we truly and deeply appreciate the risk that you take to keep our families safe.”
Clark’s death marked “the second time a New York state trooper was killed responding to a domestic call in just under a year,” The Associated Press reported. “Trooper Joel Davis, 36, was fatally shot July 9, 2017, by an Army soldier as he responded to reports of gunfire at the soldier’s home near Fort Drum.”
In other reports of fallen police officers, according to CBS News, “Trooper David Brinkerhoff was accidentally shot and killed in April 2007 by another officer during an intense gunbattle in Margaretville with a suspect who had shot and wounded another trooper.”
And, CBS News continued, Trooper Joseph Longobardo was fatally shot in an ambush by an escaped convict in Chautauqua County in September 2006, the same year that Trooper Andrew Sperr was shot and killed in Big Flats when he stopped the vehicle of two suspects who had just robbed a bank.
Nationwide, 64 of the 226 officers who died in the line of duty last year were fatally shot, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. That matched the death-by-gunfire tally from 2021, with the shooting death figures from both years reflecting an increase in the average annual fatality toll over the past decade. From 2010 to 2020, by comparison, 53 officers on average were killed by gunfire each year.
Five fallen members from law enforcement were honored at the Mexico ceremony: Senior Investigator Cliff Alexander of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office (COVID-19, Sept. 25, 2021); Clark; Detective William LaShomb of the Syracuse Police Department, 36 (carbon-monoxide poisoning, Oct. 11, 2020); Deputy Kevin Tarsia, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 36 (killed by gunfire, July 4, 2002); and Corrections Officer Melissa France of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, 45 (COVID-19, Jan. 17, 2022). Also honored was a civilian, Elizabeth Atkinson, 72, of Johnson City, struck and killed by a drunken driver on March 5.
Following the ceremony, Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said, “It’s nice to see the community showing up and supporting these kids and family members.”
A visitor told Hilton, “the police go into some pretty dangerous situations.”
“It’s part of the job,” Hilton replied without showing any emotion. “Everybody knows there’s always that chance you’re not coming home.”
Then he mentioned the children of the fallen police officers.
“When you see the kids,” Hilton began, and his head went down, and he didn’t finish. He just went silent for what seemed a long time though it was only seven seconds. He tried to continue but didn’t, and as he looked up, changed the subject, and thanked the visitor for coming.
