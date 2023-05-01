Fishing 4 The Fallen

State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, foreground, stands next to State Sen. Tom O’Mara during speeches Saturday at the “Fishing 4 The Fallen” ceremony at Mexico Point. 

 Randy Pellis photo

MEXICO POINT — They came here Saturday to pay their respects. In a ceremony they call “Fishing 4 The Fallen,” they came to remember, and they came to do something for the families of the fallen, the fallen members of law enforcement who gave their lives to protect ours.

And so there were speeches and music and sadness and laughter, and people and police from throughout central New York.

