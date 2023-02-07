CENTRAL SQUARE — Athletics is a big part of high school culture. Making sure your students can participate is part of a school administration’s responsibility.
Tom Colabufo, 48, superintendent of the Central Square Central School District, has been going the extra mile to ensure his kids can compete.
Since the beginning of this season, Colabufo has been driving a shuttle van about 16 miles each way to get his students from Central Square to Fulton for practice so they can play on the Fulton hockey team. Central Square and Fulton compete together in hockey because neither district has enough players to have its own team, and they play and practice in Fulton because Central doesn’t have the facilities available for a hockey team.
“A long time before I was here, Central Square had their own hockey team,” said Colabufo. “But you can’t put together a team with six or seven kids.”
Along with a shortage of players, the Central Square district, like many others, also faced a shortage of bus drivers, so Colabufo decided to start driving the kids himself.
He leaves the district offices, located in Paul V. Moore High School, drives his car to pick up the van from the middle school, and is back to pick the students up when they get dismissed at 2:45 p.m.
He then drops them off in Fulton and goes back to his office.
The kids’ parents are responsible for picking them up after practice.
For Colabufo, the whole process takes about an hour of his time, but he said he isn’t worried about not having time for his administrative duties.
“I don’t often take lunch during the day, so the drive is my break time,” Colabufo said. “I’m not allowed to be on my phone or anything, so it’s very relaxing.”
Due to injuries, the number of students he has been shuttling this season has fluctuated from as many as six or seven, at the beginning of the season, down to three now.
The driver shortage occurred when the substitute drivers the district hired went on to replace regular drivers who were out on medical leave.
“So we put in to hire more sub drivers, because our regular drivers will be back at some point,” Colabufo said. “However, we have a practice of hiring our sub drivers, so most of them are working on regular runs.”
The head of transportation for Central Square School District told Colabufo there would be a problem with covering all the regular routes if a driver was pulled to take the hockey players to Fulton.
The employees of the transportation department of Central Square all have their commercial driver license (CDL) and have been filling in as drivers in addition to their regular work.
The shuttle used to bring the hockey players to Fulton does not require a CDL to operate it.
“And it’s not like everyone else isn’t pitching in; anybody with a CDL is doing a bus run,” Colabufo said. “My hat is off to these mechanics who are getting their jobs done and then are jumping on these bus runs.”
An additional issue is with the amount of area that must be covered by drivers every day.
The Central Square school district covers 200 square miles, including parts of Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
On average, Colabufo has been transporting the players three to four days a week to practice, but driving to games is the parents’ duty.
Colabufo can relate to his student’s situation. “I grew up playing hockey,” said Colabufo. “So I’ve been in this situation before.”
Colabufo is a 1993 graduate of West Genesee High School in Camillus.
He attended Le Moyne College for his undergraduate and graduate degrees, both in education. He attended SUNY Oswego to get his CAS degree in educational administration.
The players — juniors Cuyler Penrod and Gavin Rodman and sophomore John Eichenhofer — said it was “cool” and “amazing” that their superintendent shuttles them to practice.
“The kids get a kick out of their superintendent driving them,” said Colabufo.
