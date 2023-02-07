Tom Colabufo

Tom Colabufo, superintendent of the Central Square Central School District, takes about an hour during his day to drive students to hockey practice in Fulton.

 Mike Perkins photo

CENTRAL SQUARE — Athletics is a big part of high school culture. Making sure your students can participate is part of a school administration’s responsibility.

Tom Colabufo, 48, superintendent of the Central Square Central School District, has been going the extra mile to ensure his kids can compete.

