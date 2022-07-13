CENTRAL SQUARE — Officials from the Central Square Central School District told families in a letter on Wednesday that the district is returning to the “traditional National School Breakfast and Lunch Program” beginning in September.
Officials said students will now receive “nutritious meals” based on their income status prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If your child received free or reduced meals during the 2019-2020 school year, they will begin the start of the 2022-2023 school year with a 30-day roll over of that status,” said Amy Catlin, CSCSD’s school lunch director. “The only exception to this is if an application was submitted that updated their status to ‘paid.’”
To keep receiving free or reduced benefits past that 30-day period, Catlin said families must complete the 2022-23 application for free and reduced price school meals, unless they receive a direct certification letter from the district’s office.
The application will be available in the beginning of August on the district’s website under “Child Nutrition,” officials noted. That application can be completed at any time during the school year.
Last year, the school district participated in the United States Department of Agriculture’s program called the “Seamless Summer Option,” to provide all students with breakfast and lunch at no cost to families. That program expired on June 30, forcing the change.
“Families each year are strongly encouraged to complete a free/reduced school lunch application and this upcoming school year is no exception,” Catlin said.
Families with questions are asked to call the child nutrition office at 315-668-4220, ext. 70356.
