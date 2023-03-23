CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square School District’s surplus fund balance exceeded the statutory limit by about $8 million as of June 2021, according to a recently completed five-year audit by the state comptroller’s office.
District officials agreed that they exceeded the state’s legal limit, but said it was by only $1.6 million.
CSSD Superintendent Tom Colabufo said the fund balance for Central Square was intentionally higher at the end of 2020-21 in anticipation of announced state aid cuts of up to 20%.
The governor at the time (Andrew Cuomo) was forecasting catastrophic cuts to the education budget,” Colabufo said, “which would then result in our district having to cut staff and significant programming that would negatively impact our students.”
The audit also found the district overstated accrued liabilities, nonspendable fund balance and encumbrances, which resulted in the surplus fund being underreported by about $6.4 million.
“By carrying over fund balances, we didn’t raise taxes last year, or this year,” said Colabufo. “It’s one thing if you have a high fund balance and you’re still raising taxes. “We haven’t gone to the voters (to ask for a tax increase) in two years.”
Colabufo said the CSSD may take a proposal to raise taxes to the voters this year.
“We’re preparing to go for half of what our cap can be,” said Colabufo, “because we’re always sensitive to people’s taxes going up.”
Colabufo said the district has been preparing taxpayers for the possibility of a tax increase since the district received COVID relief money.
“We’ve been very open at meetings about carrying over a fund balance for the last two years, knowing a cliff was coming,” said Colabufo.
Colabufo also noted the funding from COVID was used to hire several positions in the district. Keeping them employed when the funding runs out was a major part of keeping funds in reserve.
“When this COVID relief money is gone in about two years, we’re still going to need the 22 positions it helped us pay for.”
Colabufo said the district will continue to manage its fund balance while taking corrective action based on the comptroller’s audit report findings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.