CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square School District is hiring.
The district will hold a career fair at Paul V. Moore High School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Square is looking to fill vacancies at several positions across the district, including teaching assistants, nurses, custodial/food service and bus drivers.
“I haven’t heard of other districts doing this, on social media or anything,” said CSSD superintendent Tom Colabufo. “This is something we’ve done several times, and it’s worked out very well for us.”
The district is looking to fill all the positions for the current school year.
“We’re hiring for this year and next,” said Colabufo. “If we fill the position this year and we like the fit, we’ll keep them on.”
While the idea of a career fair for a school district may be unusual, it’s becoming old hat at Central Square.
“This is the third one we’ve done since the pandemic,” said Colabufo.
Before the pandemic, Central Square held a couple of careers fairs in a partnership with Oswego County BOCES.
“For whatever reason, those were not well attended,” said Colabufo.
During the pandemic, Central Square started holding these career fairs on school grounds.
Representatives of the CSSD from all departments will be present at the fair.
“All of our district administrators will be there,” said Colabufo. “Transportation, food service, instructional. They’ll be there.
“We break apart and do individual interviews on the spot during the fair,” said Colabufo.
Many of the positions looking to be filled are in the support staff for the district. “Food service is one we’re always looking for,” said Colabufo.
Many are also for substitutes, but Colabufo said it’s a good way for applicants to get their feet in the door.
“Last time we hired a number of bus driver subs,” said Colabufo. “At least one of them is now a regular driver.”
Colabufo himself pulled double duty when Central Square students, who don’t have their own hockey team, had to be transported to Fulton every day to compete for their team.
The transportation department told Colabufo there wouldn’t be enough drivers to cover regular routes if one broke off every day to take these students to Fulton.
“We keep hiring substitute bus drivers, and they keep filling vacant positions,” said Colabufo. “So it’s an ongoing thing.”
Colabufo is filling vacancies and trying to stay ahead of impending retirements, sick leaves and maternity leaves.
“What happens a lot of times is you don’t know you need teachers, until you get retirements or extended sick leaves,” said Colabufo.
The fair is also a great opportunity for potential teachers – and for the district, Colafubo said.
“Traditionally, we wouldn’t meet teaching candidates unless there was a vacancy,” he said. “This gives us a chance to put a face with a name.”
Colabufo is aware that some teachers are unable to get a full-time position, and this fair is a good way to work their way into one.
“What this does is maybe gets your name on an approved sub list,” said Colabufo. “They’re ready when an opening comes in, and now we already know them.”
Colabufo said he is optimistic that this fair will bolster Central Square’s staff for the foreseeable future.
“It’s been a great opportunity,” said Colabufo. “The last three we’ve done have been very well attended.”
