Rocketry is one project area that youths can learn about in Oswego County 4-H. The 100th anniversary of Oswego County 4-H will be celebrated with a special event Aug. 6 at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek.
SANDY CREEK — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is honoring the 100th anniversary of Oswego County 4-H with a celebration from 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek.
The celebration will feature displays dating back to the 1920s such as banners, photos and scrapbooks showing the history of Oswego County 4-H and how it got to where it is today, according to 4-H Team Coordinator Linda Brosch.
“Our centennial celebration is open to whomever wishes to join us,” Brosch said. “We encourage individuals who were once a 4-H member, a 4-H club leader, or a volunteer who helped with special projects to come and be part of our celebration. Without all of those previous alumni volunteers, we wouldn’t be here.”
4-H volunteers and educators will be bringing their own memorabilia to share, and New York State 4-H Program Leader Andy Turner will speak at a brief recognition ceremony. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet or reconnect with various 4-H agents. Light refreshments will be available.
Oswego County 4-H provides youths in the county the opportunity to join clubs, day camps and various programming. Brosch said that 4-H differs from other youth organizations because participants get to choose their projects based on their learning interests, as opposed to following a set curriculum.
“The best thing about 4-H is that the youths choose their projects that they want to work on or learn about,” Brosch said. “So within a 4-H club they will vote, the leader will often narrow the programs or projects they’re going to work on for a year down to three or four, and then they vote so that they have a say in what they learn about. This is different from other youth organizations that have more of a set plan that they follow. In 4-H, the learning opportunities are driven by what the youths are interested in learning about. 4-H provides the opportunity for youths to network and make friends across the county. It’s fun. It’s hands-on. 4-H was providing hands-on learning before schools were.”
According to the Oswego County 4-H website, youths in 4-H have the opportunity to learn more about subjects such as animal science, arts and crafts, clothing and textiles, conservation and nature, food and nutrition, leadership, plants and gardening, public speaking, science and technology, and more. 4-H clubs are located throughout the county.
Brosch said Oswego County 4-H is seeking more club leaders, as the number of children able to participate in clubs is dependent on having club leaders.
“The number of youths that participate in our program is driven by the number of adults who are willing to volunteer their time to be a 4-H club leader,” Brosch said. “There are never enough adults and we are truly seeking those who are interested in making a difference in their community by being a 4-H club leader. We need more club leaders so that more youths have the opportunity to participate.”
4-H club leaders must have a desire and willingness to work with youths and are required to submit an application, provide references and go through a formal background check. Brosch, who is a club leader herself, said that being a leader is fun and that leaders get to decide the schedules and frequency of club meetings to fit with their own availability.
“It’s never too late to get involved in the 4-H program,” Brosch said. “4-H club leaders can be 21 years of age, and I have club leaders who are 82 years old, so all areas and all ages.”
Brosch encourages people to attend the centennial celebration to learn more about current 4-H programs and to connect with 4-H agents such as members, volunteers and educators.
“4-H is just as pertinent today in 2022 as it was in ‘02, as it was in ‘92, as it was in ’72 and as it was in 1922, the year we started,” Brosch said. “It just provides the opportunity for kids to learn and have positive experiences, which then makes them more confident and more well-rounded individuals.”
The centennial celebration will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the entertainment building of the Oswego County Fairgrounds, located at 291 Ellisburg St. in Sandy Creek.
