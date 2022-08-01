4-H Centennial

Rocketry is one project area that youths can learn about in Oswego County 4-H. The 100th anniversary of Oswego County 4-H will be celebrated with a special event Aug. 6 at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek. 

 Photo provided

SANDY CREEK — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is honoring the 100th anniversary of Oswego County 4-H with a celebration from 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek. 

The celebration will feature displays dating back to the 1920s such as banners, photos and scrapbooks showing the history of Oswego County 4-H and how it got to where it is today, according to 4-H Team Coordinator Linda Brosch. 

