FULTON — A cellphone that ignited in flames in a classroom forced the evacuation of G. Ray Bodley High School but caused no injuries.
Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said fire crews were dispatched to the high school for a report of a cellphone fire at 9:24 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the cellphone fire was mostly out.
“They just basically put it in a bucket of water,” he said. “But unfortunately there was a concern with air quality.”
Lithium-ion batteries used in modern electronics can experience uncontrolled increases in temperature and pressure when damaged, igniting and burning with frightening intensity. The fires they start can be difficult to put out and can reignite hours later.
The batteries also emit toxic fumes when they fail, Howard said, requiring a hazardous-materials response from the fire department and county and state agencies.
The Fulton City School District followed procedure and evacuated the building, and firefighters began the time-consuming task of ventilating the building and checking the air quality, he said.
Several people were evaluated but no one was actually injured, Howard said.
The school district dismissed high school students for the day around 11:30 a.m. Howard said the fire department completed its work at 1:17 p.m.
Lithium-ion batteries aren’t new but as they have been used in more and more devices, instances of battery fires have increased.
As electric vehicles have become increasingly popular, fires involving thousands of individual batteries that make up the battery packs in the vehicles have become an issue as well.
