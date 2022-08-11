Nestle Building 30

As part of Fulton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), plans have  been submitted by Construction Design and Management (CDM), Syracuse, to  redevelop the former Nestle site’s Building 30 as residential units.

FULTON — Representatives from Construction, Design and Management (CDM) and Housing Visions spoke at the legislative committee meeting on Wednesday regarding their plans to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle 30 Building in Fulton.

CDM and Housing Visions have partnered for the project, planning to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle Building 30 with 60 to 75 residential units and the possibility of a commercial space on the first floor. 

