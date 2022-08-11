FULTON — Representatives from Construction, Design and Management (CDM) and Housing Visions spoke at the legislative committee meeting on Wednesday regarding their plans to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle 30 Building in Fulton.
CDM and Housing Visions have partnered for the project, planning to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle Building 30 with 60 to 75 residential units and the possibility of a commercial space on the first floor.
The Nestle Building 30 was acquired by CDM in a private sale in 2020, and the plans for multi-income housing are part of a private project. The company was awarded just over $1 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding, which was approved by the state and the DRI Committee.
CDM Director of Business Development Cory Bendekovic said that the initial plan was to make market rate apartments in the facility, but the plan changed course after doing research.
“In doing some research, we discovered that there is a greater need for a more diverse array of housing options in the community, specifically workforce housing was something that came to our attention, and that’s basically where the conversation and soon to be partnership with Housing Visions started,” Bendekovic said.
Housing Visions is a nonprofit housing development company based in Syracuse, with one of its other local projects being the mixed-income housing at Harbor View Square in Oswego. Vice President of Development for Housing Visions Chris Trevisani said that when CDM approached them to partner for the Nestle Building 30, Housing Visions immediately worked to determine Fulton’s housing needs.
“When CDM approached us on partnering on a housing development, first thing we do is we try to understand what the housing needs are in the area, who the main employers are, what they think the housing needs are and kind of what their workforce housing needs are as well,” Trevisani said.
Trevisani said that Housing Visions reached out to multiple employers in the area, two of the larger ones being Oswego Health and the Fulton City School District.
According to Trevisani, the school district said, “There is limited housing in our community that meets the standards or wish list that many families are seeking. Housing is older, requires investment and improvements in neighborhoods and has seen overall decline that is common in central New York small cities.”
Trevisani said that Oswego Health shared that they do face challenges when it comes to employees living far away from work, such as transportation issues. According to Trevisani, a representative from Oswego Health said they believe that if more affordable housing was available, that it would help to fill gaps in employment.
Housing Visions used information provided by local employers and hired a third-party housing consultant to do a market study in order to determine the area’s housing needs. Trevisani said that the income ranges they are looking to accommodate with the housing project are from $33,000 to $64,000. There will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, with rents ranging from $750 to $1,250, according to Trevisani.
Trevisani said that despite Housing Visions being a nonprofit organization, they are not tax exempt.
“We put the properties on the tax roll, we’re not tax exempt, so we pay our fair share of taxes based on the income the building produces,” Trevisani said.
When asked by Mayor Deana Michaels if Housing Visions is currently working on any arrangements to try to alleviate tax obligations, Trevisani responded that they are not at this time.
“Not at the moment,” Trevisani said. ‘There are certain programs the state allows, like a 581a exemption, which is basically you just submit your operating budget to the assessor and they look at what the building’s NOI is and they tax you based on what your income is.”
Regarding Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements, there are no PILOT agreements in place for this project, according to Trevisani. He said that they had not looked at the Industrial Development Agency, which issues PILOT agreements, and that some IDAs do not issue such agreements for a residential project.
Trevisani said that they currently do not have any viable commercial options for the first floor of the building, but would be open to it. When asked if they plan to sell the building, Trevisani responded that they have no plans to sell at any point in the future.
“We look to own and manage them in perpetuity,” Trevisani said. “Of the 1,800 units that we’ve done over 33 years, we still own every one that we’ve developed.”
Trevisani said that Housing Visions does apply for project-based Section Eight vouchers for some of its projects, but that it will not be applying for any vouchers for this one. He said that the project is currently in the concept phase, and that CDM and Housing Visions are working on different iterations on existing building and other types of options for the site. They hope to start construction by the end of next year, if plans go accordingly.
The legislative meeting did not include a public comment session, but the public has the opportunity to speak at planning commission meetings when they include a public hearing, and at common council meetings, according to Michaels.
City of Fulton resident Amelia Ray said she was disappointed that the community was not able to ask questions directly to CDM and Housing Visions at the meeting.
“As a community member, I was really disappointed that we were not allowed to ask any questions,” Ray said. “I had a lot of questions coming to me through my friends that live in the area and other people that live in Fulton.”
Ray lives in the 4th Ward of the city and is a part of a neighborhood watch group called Preserve South Fourth Street. The Nestle Building 30 is located at 533 S. 4th St., and the watch group has some concerns about the project, according to Ray.
“When this plan came out for the last remaining Nestle building to be turned into multi-income housing, we thought to ourselves, multi-income housing is wonderful. That is a good idea, but it’s not the best that we can do for the last remaining building that is connected to the Nestle property. Could we do something better, such as beautiful stores, perhaps some restaurants, perhaps a little museum devoted to the past company? Is turning that into multi-income residential housing, is that really the best we can do?”
Ray said that the history of the building and it being the last remaining building connected to Nestle is important to her and other members of the community.
“I like, and I’m very much for multi-income housing,” Ray said. “I believe that’s a strong asset, especially for our county and our city. We need that, but not for that building. That building has a history to it. Nestle is an integral part of the Fulton community. It had been here for 100 years.”
Ray is also hesitant to trust CDM and Housing Visions, citing empty promises from other corporations.
“Fulton has had a lot of promises made to them by corporate individuals,” Ray said. “There was a chocolate company that was supposed to settle in, I think about 15 to 20 years ago, give or take. There was a big ribbon cutting with Senator Schumer and it looked very productive as a whole, and it never happened. The man up and left, and how do we know that CDM is not going to do that to us? That’s another concern. How can we and why should we actually trust CDM after all of the other companies who have promised Fulton a big, good opportunity that would help our community and then walked off.”
The Nestle Building 30 is currently commercially zoned, which Ray considers an advantage to the neighborhood watch’s cause.
“The protection that we have over that building right now is that it is commercially zoned, and in order for this to be able to come to fruition for Construction, Design and Management, they’re going to have to change the zoning for the property and that would have to be changed to residential,” Ray said. “So they will need to go through, and if people are concerned about the future of this building, they need to voice their concerns to their aldermen and alderwomen so that they know that they should vote against this projected plan.”
Ray said that she has consulted attorneys regarding the project, and feels the community needs to know more about it.
“I did consult some attorneys… they advised that there are stages to this and it is not a done deal for Construction, Design and Management,” Ray said. “They are going to have to get permission, they are going to have to change the zoning, and that is not being broadcast to the public in our community. Our community simply does not know about this, and they should know about it, because this is the last remaining building connected to the Nestle Company.”
