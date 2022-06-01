OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced Tuesday that 204 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 from May 23 to May 29. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Oswego County’s community level to “low,” recommending that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms.
“Much of the Northeast is seeing the same downward trend,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “However, other parts of the U.S. are seeing increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. As the unofficial start of summer is here, and summer travel plans may take us to other parts of the country, it’s important for us to stay vigilant.”
Oswego County Director of Preventive Health Services Jodi Martin, MSN-PHN, also reminds residents that the virus is still active in our communities and across the state. “So far, at least a quarter of Oswego County residents have had COVID-19 since the pandemic started, and we lost close to 200 residents to the disease,” she said. “Vaccination remains the best tool to prevent severe cases, hospitalization, and death. Residents should stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition, some members of our community may choose to continue to wear masks and we should respect their decision to do so.”
Oldenburg added, “If you have symptoms, get tested and stay home. Together we can continue to protect ourselves and our community.”
The following report reflects data collected from May 23 through May 29:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 2,365
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 156
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 6.6%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 48
An additional six Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between May 22 and May 28, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only.
Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites do not need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the state’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine.
If they do, they should report the exposure on the county health department’s online portal.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
