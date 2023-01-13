Sheriff's Oswego County Regional Police Academy

Sheriff’s deputies participate in a color guard ceremony during the November 2022 commencement of the Oswego County Police Academy. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office hosts the academy, which includes recruits from local agencies. Cayuga Community College plans to spend $800,000 to build a state-of-the-art facility to host police academies and professional development training at its Fulton campus.

Project will be financed by federal stimulus money and state funds

FULTON  — Cayuga Community College plans to revamp its criminal justice curriculum and establish a facility allowing it to hold police academies and training for local police agencies.

