Project will be financed by federal stimulus money and state funds
FULTON — Cayuga Community College plans to revamp its criminal justice curriculum and establish a facility allowing it to hold police academies and training for local police agencies.
The proposal is designed to help students interested in law enforcement transition into their careers.
The project will involve renovating existing space at the college’s satellite campus at River Glen Drive in Fulton.
Half of the $800,000 project is being paid for with money from Oswego County’s share of federal pandemic stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. The county handed out more than $5.7 million last year for 42 projects. Cayuga Community College’s project was tied for the second-largest amount funded.
The college is eligible to receive the remaining $400,000 for the state of New York.
“This is a project we’re really excited for,” said Brian Durant, CCC’s president. “For some time we’ve been working to identify ways to help the police force, and one of the areas is to provide a state-of-the-art facility for training of future officers.”
Durant said the project would bring together multiple law enforcement agencies for a common purpose. The college has been having conversations with agencies in Cayuga and Oswego counties about partnering on the project.
The new facility would include classroom and lecture areas as well as specialized spaces and equipment for physical fitness and other kinds of training unique to policing. Durant said it would be similar to when the college built out space at its Fulton campus, a sprawling former Kmart plaza, to accommodate the specialized needs for programs in health care and advanced manufacturing.
Long term, the college wants to build a centralized space and program that can host academies and professional development for local police agencies. Several agencies currently partner with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on a regional police academy. While departments do some professional development in-house, smaller agencies sometimes have to send their officers away for some kinds of training.
Durant said the benefit wouldn’t just be to police agencies the college partners with. Its students would be able to participate in components of the police academy while still doing relevant college coursework.
“We’re looking to be able to leverage the academy presence to also be an educational opportunity for our students,” he said.
The college also plans to change its longstanding criminal justice curriculum. It currently offers an associate degree of applied science in criminal justice.
The new program would create a pathway for students to earn an associate degree that would better prepare them to transfer to a four-year program after finishing their community college coursework.
It would provide students with a background in legal, science and behavioral and social science aspects of criminal justice.
Specific concentrations, such as law enforcement, juvenile justice and homeland security, would also be offered.
The college’s board would need to approve the program as well as the state.
Durant said the college has engaged an architect and will be further refining its plans over the next few months with the goal of breaking ground on the facility this summer.
When the construction is completed and the program is up and running, he said it will make be a significant benefit for law enforcement and students interested in careers in law enforcement.
“What we’re really looking to do is to carve out a dedicated space for police training,” he said.
