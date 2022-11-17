FULTON — Cayuga Community College’s nursing program received its latest accolade this month when an organization of medical professionals named the college’s program among the best registered nurse programs in New York.
Consistently named a top program by different evaluators, Cayuga’s nursing program was honored by RegisteredNursing.org, an organization led by registered nurses who are committed to providing accurate information and resources to current and aspiring nurses.
Cayuga Nursing Director Mary Driscoll said the ranking from RegisteredNursing.org is a testament to the dedication of the program’s faculty and students, and the success of graduates who are now employed as medical professionals.
“It’s always an honor for our program to be recognized, particularly in this case when the evaluating organization is led by those who have committed themselves to the nursing profession,” said Driscoll. “Our program emphasizes a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on learning, which puts our students in the best possible position to learn the skills they need to succeed and care for their patients. Thanks to our faculty and the hard work of our students, this approach has been successful.”
Evaluators collected data on 103 nursing programs in New York, with an emphasis on graduating students’ first-time pass rates on the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) from 2017 to 2021. Graduates are required to pass the NCLEX before beginning their nursing career. Additional factors such as tuition cost, program length and further educational pathways and partnerships may also be factored into a college’s score.
Graduates of Cayuga’s nursing program have traditionally excelled on the NCLEX. Five times since 2012, all members of Cayuga’s graduating nursing classes passed the NCLEX on their first attempt, including the most recent 100 percent pass rate achieved in 2021. In the five years examined by RegisteredNursing.org, Cayuga earned a score of 97.81.
Cayuga’s nursing program prioritizes professional standards, patient care and advocacy, and provides a variety of clinical settings for students to gain experience caring for patients of any age. Students learn theoretical knowledge and clinical skills to provide care for patients, as well as leadership skills, communication and medical technologies to better care for their patients in varied health care settings.
