FULTON — Catholic Charities of Oswego County will be hosting its first Fall Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 808 W. Broadway in Fulton.

The Fall Food Truck Festival takes the place of Catholic Charities’ usual chicken barbecue this year. The organization wanted to host an event that incorporated the entire agency while also offering activities parents and children could do together, according to Community and Family Resource Center Parenting Coordinator Brooke Foster.

