FULTON — Catholic Charities of Oswego County will be hosting its first Fall Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 808 W. Broadway in Fulton.
The Fall Food Truck Festival takes the place of Catholic Charities’ usual chicken barbecue this year. The organization wanted to host an event that incorporated the entire agency while also offering activities parents and children could do together, according to Community and Family Resource Center Parenting Coordinator Brooke Foster.
“We wanted activities that the parents and kids can work on together and things that are free because our economy is struggling right now,” Foster said. “Not all of us have the extra money to go to an apple fest or things like that where we have to pay to make a scarecrow or for pumpkins.”
Activities will be free to participate in, and there will be various offerings including pumpkin decorating, scarecrow building, face painting and arts and crafts.
“Our smoothie bike will be down there,” Foster said. “We’ll have the supplies and you can pedal the bike and it makes a smoothie while you’re doing that. … The children and the CYO really enjoy it. That was something that our staff and our board members all donated toward to get.”
Mystic Music will also be at the festival to provide entertainment. They plan on performing live music and offering family activities like games and trivia, according to Foster.
“Parents can come, they can enjoy themselves, listen to music, play games as a family and really get back to the roots of the family,” Foster said. “Sometimes, I think in our busy day to day life, we forget what that is or how to get back there because we’re all so focused on what we need to do for today or tomorrow.”
Multiple food trucks will be offering a variety of food, including Phat Guy Burgers, Big Awesome BBQ and King’s Concessions.
Staff of Catholic Charities will be providing car seat safety checks for those interested, and Pauline’s Closet, the organization’s thrift shop, will be having a penny sale during the festival. A resource area will also be set up featuring multiple local organizations to provide outreach and speak to families about programs available to them.
Foster encourages members of the community to come to the Fall Food Truck Festival to take advantage of activities and fun that will be offered.
“I think (people) should come out for it to enjoy something, whether it be by themselves or with their family,” Foster said. “I think that despite what everybody tends to say about Fulton, we really are a strong community and it’s really nice to see everybody come out and enjoy things together and kind of get back to that.”
