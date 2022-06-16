FULTON — Catholic Charities of Oswego County hosted a grand opening of its new developmental stations for children on Wednesday at its Community and Family Resource Center in Fulton.
The developmental stations are directed toward children ages 5 and younger, and are free and open to the public.
The stations offer activities that will help children develop skills, with the hope of also helping to build the parent-child bond, according to Catholic Charities Parenting Coordinator Brooke Foster.
“What I’ve realized is that a lot of parents don’t know what they’re working on when they read a book to their child, that they’re helping develop their language skills, or when they do imaginative play that they’re helping with their social emotional skills,” Foster said. “So this is free and open to the public, and the kiddos can come. We have arts and crafts, we have our books, we’ve got our sensory bin and our felt boards where they can change it up. We’re going to focus on feelings and emotions, which is huge because we think as adults that kids are just born knowing that, and they’re not. We have to help them organize that. They learn from watching us.”
The stations consist of toys and activities to help children work on their fine motor and gross motor skills and imaginative play. Foster said that the project has taken about a year to complete, and that this is just the starting point. She hopes that as it continues to grow, more will be able to be added to each of the stations.
The stations will be open in June on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and on Fridays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Foster said it is her hope that eventually they will be open every day once they are able to get more staffing. She is also looking to host events in the future.
“My hope is also to have events on the weekends, smaller events where we can do, whether it be parent-child yoga, bubble art, you know just different things that are more geared toward that, which is something our community doesn’t really have, especially for free,” Foster said. “So that’s huge, because like my kiddos, they love the children’s museum. It’s fabulous, but when you have more than one child it costs a lot of money to go there. This is something that I feel like, you know, it’s open, it’s available and it’s free.”
Catholic Charities also runs the Catholic Youth Organization program, which offers school-aged children afternoon recreation such as arts and crafts and various sports. The CYO is located next door to the children’s developmental stations.
“We have the CYO right there,” Foster said. “So especially during the summer if a parent has older kiddos, they can register over there and go to the CYO while maybe the mom or dad come over here with the little ones.”
Foster recognizes how difficult being a parent can be and hopes that involvement with the developmental stations will help parents build their confidence.
“My hope is that it will continue to grow and I’ll get more staff,” Foster said. “I have a sign up for some parent volunteers that can help with activities and you know, working down here. That way I’m here but kind of in the background a little bit, which I think will help, especially in our county, build some confidence in the parents because parenting is the hardest job alive. It really truly is, and I teach people how to improve their parenting skills and it’s a very, very difficult time, and we really are just learning as we’re going. We’re winging it most days.”
