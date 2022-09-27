OSWEGO COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to “high” while positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.
The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents they can go to the online portal to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures. They can also download isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
From Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, 496 residents tested positive for COVID-19. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
The breakdown of data collected during that time period is as follows:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 2,077
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 375
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 18.05%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 121
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) also reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths of Oswego County residents in the last week, bringing the total to 210.
“This is always sad news to share, and we send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of each of these residents,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.
With the heightened COVID-19 community level, the CDC and NYSDOH now recommend that people wear a facemask in indoor public settings, stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.
Residents who test positive are also encouraged to notify any close contacts. The close contact should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days (with day one starting the day after their last exposure) and monitor themselves for symptoms. Contacts should test for COVID-19 on day six unless they develop symptoms sooner. Those who develop symptoms should isolate at home and test for COVID-19. They should stay home until they receive their test results. If positive, they should continue to isolate at home for at least five days. If negative, they should continue to take precautions through day 10.
The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.
A special booster clinic offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. today for those 12 and older. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the health department offers a clinic dedicated to first, second and primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 9-10 a.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those 6 months and older, and the Moderna vaccine will be available for those 12 and older.
From 1-3 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses will be available for those 12 and older.
Facemasks are required at all county clinics, and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
