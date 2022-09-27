OSWEGO COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to “high” while positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents they can go to the online portal to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures. They can also download isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.

