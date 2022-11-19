James Pappa

Captain James Pappa was prominent in both York Rite and Scottish Rite Freemasonry for almost 40 years.

 Photo courtesy of the Oswego County Historical Society

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 19th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Longtime resident of Oswego City, James Pappa was noted not only for his skill as a mariner but also for his useful, clever inventions.

