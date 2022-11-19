Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 19th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Longtime resident of Oswego City, James Pappa was noted not only for his skill as a mariner but also for his useful, clever inventions.
Born in Bath, Ontario, Canada, in August 1830, he was the son of William and Susannah Pappa. As a young man he was a seaman, visiting such places as Nicaragua and Panama. According to the 1900 federal census, he immigrated to the United States in 1850. For the rest of his life he was a lake sailor, rising to the rank of captain.
Pappa sailed on such vessels as the schooners Ontanagon, Sophia J. Luff, A. Boody, and M. I. Wilcox. He also captained the steamers Westford, A. A. Turner, Thomson Kingsford, and Arctic. In 1899, he operated an excursion steamer, the Cyclone, on the St. Lawrence River. In 1902-04, he was the first officer aboard the New Island Wanderer. The vessel most closely associated with him was the tug C. P. Morey of which he owned a half interest.
A loyal Republican, Pappa was on several occasions a convention delegate although he never held public office. He was one of the founding members of the Ancient Order of United Workmen Chapter No. 210 in Oswego and was elected a trustee several times. He was a member of the Ship Masters’ Association and served as vice president in 1859. He was appointed harbor master in March 1863, serving for one year. When a Pilots’ and Masters’ Association was formed in March 1903, Pappa was elected chaplain.
James Pappa was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on Feb. 5, 1862. He became very involved in Masonic affairs. He was a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar in the York Rite. In 1878, he was installed as sentinel in Connandery and in 1882 as standard bearer. He was also a member of Lake Ontario Consistory and Council Princes of Jerusalem in the Scottish Rite. In 1898, Pappa, 32nd degree Mason, was elected grand sentinel for Lake Ontario Consistory.
On July 4, 1882, Captain Pappa was involved in an incident which brought him recognition across the United States. A balloonist known as Madame Adelle was contracted by the July 4th planning committee to give a demonstration with her hot air balloon, “Columbia.” Despite the fact that rain was falling that afternoon, Madame Adelle was determined to go on with her exhibition. Beforehand, Captain John Blackburn of the Lifesaving Station gave her a life preserver and a red flag in case of trouble. The balloon finally ascended around 4 p.m. Although she planned to remain over the land, the wind blew her out into Lake Ontario on a southwesterly course. She flew so high that the rain turned to snow and began to drag the balloon earthward.
Captain Pappa was on the lake that afternoon with a party of excursionists aboard his tug, C. P. Morey. When he realized Madame Adelle’s imminent peril, he decided to try to rescue her. Pappa later detailed his effort: “This is my first balloon chase, and it was merely an accident that I picked her up. I had a small excursion party out when my attention was called to the balloon. About the same time I observed the life saving crew pulling up the lake and at once saw that they would be unable to render her any assistance should she descend into the water, as she was going several miles to their one, and I at once started after her. I overtook the life crew and towed them about four miles. Of course I could not follow her much further, so I blew the whistle for her to come down and to let her know that we would pick her up. She understood the signal and immediately descended. When she struck the water I let go the life boat, put on all steam and started in pursuit of the balloon which was dragging the lady through the water at the rate of five or six miles an hour. We were running about eleven miles an hour and ran an hour and fifteen minutes before we overtook her, about fifteen miles up the lake and about seven miles out. When we overtook her she was nearly exhausted.” Pappa and his crew not only rescued Madame Adelle but also saved her balloon.
Pappa’s rescue effort was reported nationwide and Madame Adelle gratefully acknowledged the captain for his actions on her behalf. She wrote in a thank you letter published in the Oswego Morning Express on July 6 that the captain “from purely humane motives rescued me from a watery grave and but for the extraordinary efforts put forth by the gallant captain I should have been carried away by the rapidly moving balloon and in the darkness would have surely been drowned.”
For his efforts, the planning committee awarded Captain Pappa the surplus funds from the July 4 celebration in the amount of $33.50.
Captain Pappa was more than a sailor and when he saw a problem he attempted to find a solution. Fire was a constant worry in the city of Oswego and in April 1883 he patented a fire escape which was “simple, and applicable to any sized building or a whole block.” The escape worked from the ground and could be pushed to any window “in a moment.” In August 1884, Pappa demonstrated his invention at the Firemen’s Convention in Utica.
On March 15, 1887, Pappa was granted a patent for an “attachment for winding bobbins.”
In February 1890, he and William Finn patented a “smoke protector,” described as “a canvas jacket with a hood, resembling a diver’s suit. An air pump supplies it with pure air, which enables a man wearing it to breathe in a smoky atmosphere without difficulty.” Fire officials in Buffalo were impressed with the demonstration provided them in August of that year.
James Pappa and Agnes A. Riley, another transplanted Canadian, were married in 1855. They became the parents of Josephine, Frederick, and Edwin.
In July 1904, Captain Pappa was hospitalized in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, with an undisclosed illness. After four weeks, he seemed to be fully recovered. He returned to his position as first officer on the New Island Wanderer on the St. Lawrence River. The respite, however, was brief. He died at his home at 69 E. Oneida St. during the evening of Dec. 18, 1904, after suffering a relapse. All the bearers at his funeral were members of Oswego Lodge No. 127.
Captain Pappa and his wife Agnes, who died on Dec. 28, 1907, are buried in Riverside Cemetery.
