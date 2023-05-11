OSWEGO — Three of the seven candidates for the Oswego school board have tied their fortunes together and are running as a team to defeat the three incumbents running for re-election.
Sean Callen, Julie Chetney and Kristin Norfleet have signs and a Facebook page and have hired an advertising agency to get the word out about their campaign.
“We are very excited to announce our respective candidacies for the openings on the board of education,” said Chetney in a press release. “We greatly appreciate all of the support and feedback we have garnered in the community over the past several weeks, and hope to serve the students, faculty and families across the district.”
Norfleet added to Chetney’s statement.
“Julie, Sean, and I are aligned in supporting the needs of students, teachers, staff, and the community,” Norfleet said in a press release. “We believe we all deserve better than what the district has been and want to bring positive change. With a new superintendent coming in, now is the time help foster change and allow the school district to catch up with the renaissance our city has been experiencing,”
All the public school districts in the state are holding board elections and budget voteds on Tuesday.
The three incumbents are Pam Dowd, Lisa Glidden — the current president of the board — and James MacKenzie.
“Broadly, I would say that outside challengers will always challenge the current system to point out what they perceive is wrong,” said Glidden, a professor of political science at SUNY Oswego.
The seventh candidate, Bill Braun, is also a newcomer and is running on his own. Braun said he was initially in talks with Callen, Chetney and Norfleet to all run together for the board.
“We talked together and we decided that we would maintain our own campaign philosophy and run separately,” Braun said.
In Oswego, four spots are available on the board. The top three vote-getters will start a three-year term on July 1. The candidate who finishes in fourth place will be sworn in the day after the election and finish out the two years left on a term vacated by Heidi Sweeney. That term ends in 2025.
Six of the seven candidates met on May 2 in the Oswego High School cafeteria for a meet-the-candidates event. Braun was out of town on business, and pre-recorded opening and closing statements were played via a monitor.
“Frequent fighting and drug use must be stopped,” said Braun in his pre-recorded statement. “Much can be done to make the schools look better; we can’t afford to miss the chance to do better now.”
MacKenzie said he believes he has addressed many of the challengers’ concerns about the district in his time on the board.
“Their platform has multiple items that I have advocated for during my three years on the board, including K-3 literacy initiatives, increased partnerships with the community to expand mental health services, and a focus on safety through our SRO program,” said MacKenzie in an email.
Literacy skills and overall academic performance of students in the OCSD was a concern of all the candidates.
“My biggest concern is making sure that we get our students reading on grade level, because their student success depends on that (and it has so many other impacts on the district),” Glidden said.
If elected, Braun said he plans to address this concern regularly.
“Overall academic performance is something I would discuss monthly on the board,” said Braun.
Callen, Chetney, Norfleet, Glidden, Braun and MacKenzie all currently have children in the district. Dowd, whose children graduated from the high school, has a grandchild in the district.
Braun said he is the only candidate in the election campaigning on the issue of parents’ rights.
“Parents have the right to know all that is taking place at school with their own children,” Braun said in a statement. “For example, school administrators and teachers should not be initiating gender identity conversations with children apart from parent knowledge and participation, or teach about LGBTQ without notification and the opportunity to opt out.”
Glidden seemed to address this issue at the meet-the-candidates event.
“There’s a lot of buying into moral panics, what’s being taught in the classroom and what teachers are initiating that are not happening,” said Glidden. “I realize we live in a changing society and things are changing rapidly and that can be a scary thing.”
In his closing statement at the meet-the-candidates event, Callen addressed community members saying that being on the board is a “thankless task”.
“It’s not thankless when you look at something and there’s an opportunity where you can work with other people to make a great impact and change. I don’t think that’s thankless,” said Callen, “and I think it’s better than to contribute versus just complaining about problems in the district.”
Dowd used her closing to speak to the importance of maintaining open communication with the district faculty and members of the c ommunity.
“I think we can make this district greater than it already is and we owe it to our faculty, staff, etc., to do the best we can, listening when we’re communicating.”
Glidden closed her statement by wishing her fellow candidates luck at the polls and expressing her thoughts on local political engagement.
“There are four seats open and seven candidates running. I think that’s the sign of a healthy democracy,” she said. “Good luck at the polls and don’t forget to vote on May 16th.”
Callen, Chetney and Norfleet did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.