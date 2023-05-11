Chetney, Callen, Norfleet sign

A sign advertising the joint candidacies of Julie Chetney, Sean Callen and Kristin Norfleet for the Oswego Board of Education sits on the side of state Route 48 entering the city of Oswego. These signs have been posted throughout the Oswego City School District ahead of Tuesday’s election.

 Mike Perkins photo

OSWEGO — Three of the seven candidates for the Oswego school board have tied their fortunes together and are running as a team to defeat the three incumbents running for re-election.

Sean Callen, Julie Chetney and Kristin Norfleet have signs and a Facebook page and have hired an advertising agency to get the word out about their campaign.

