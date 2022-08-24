OSWEGO — Firefighters in the city of Oswego will be able to take advantage of preventative care thanks to a cancer screening program approved Monday.
The Common Council voted Monday night to approve the measure during a city council meeting. Now, the Oswego City Fire Department can further tackle the leading cause of death among firefighters, cancer.
The service, which is being provided by United Diagnostic Screening, is part of a broader cancer prevention and reduction initiative started several years ago, according to OFD Fire Chief Griffin. It charges a flat rate of $300 per participating firefighter.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health reported firefighters have a higher risk of developing cancer than the general public. This was later acknowledged by New York State in 2018. In turn, the state passed “presumptive cancer disability prevention,” Griffin told The Palladium-Times Tuesday.
“We are beginning to understand the significant risk of cancer in the fire service,” Griffin said. “The law reduces red tape when a firefighter dies or becomes disabled from cancer.”
The program is expansive and will not limit a firefighter due to their age. The screening program is voluntary and open to any firefighter seeking it. Griffin said currently more than half of the department’s firefighters are under the age of 40, which makes them ineligible for cancer screening with private insurance.
“This new program will protect firefighters by voluntarily screening any Oswego Firefighter for certain types of cancer,” Griffin said. “The screening is done at the stations to allow easy access and hopefully increased participation.”
Though as many steps as possible can be considered, prevention measures have come a long way. It’s now critical that firefighters decontaminate their skin and gear at the scene of a fire before returning back to the station, Griffin said.
The city was given a gear extractor from the Firefighter Cancer Foundation of New York in 2018. Griffin said it helps remove contaminants that a washing machine cannot.
“I hope one day a firefighter will say ‘I’m alive because I work for the city of Oswego,” Griffin previously said at a committee meeting where the proposal was first introduced. “We want to do everything we can to prevent (cancer) from happening.”
