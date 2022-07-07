OSWEGO — A historic building in the city of Oswego is set to receive a commemorative marker.
Common Council members of the Administrative Services Committee voted Tuesday during its meeting to approve the purchase of a marker to further recognize the Cahill Landing Building as a historic landmark in the city.
Council President Robert Corradino said during the meeting the city historian had received a donation in the amount of $1,550 from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a nonprofit based in Syracuse that helps communities obtain signage for historic landmarks. The money will be used to purchase the marker.
The Cahill Landing Building is located right next to the Oswego River and has had many names and purposes throughout its history. It was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, according to the National Archives Catalog.
The building, also known as the Walton and Willet Stone Store, was built in 1828 and served as a ship chandlery. The building has seen several different businesses, having been a newspaper office, a warehouse and steamboat ticket and freight office.
The four-story building’s facade is completely constructed from ivy-clad limestone. It sits along West Seneca Street, overlooking the Oswego River. It’s only a few doors down from the Market House, another nationally recognized historic building.
In 1945, it became a fishmarket, which earned it the name the Cahill Fishmarket after being purchased by William Cahill Sr.
In later years, it would become Coleman’s Irish Pub, which made its debut in 2008. Unfortunately the restaurant failed and closed a short time later.
Cahill would meet some odds and ends for the next several years, going through deterioration until its purchase from Anthony Paulidine in 2018.
Pauldine and a crew saved the building’s collapsing roof and ultimately made it inhabitable again after city emergency officials deemed it unsafe.
Today, it has been revitalized and its natural beauty preserved. Cahill now houses seven luxury apartments with high-end living amenities. It’s just a stone’s throw away from some of Oswego’s businesses and a walk down the street to others right in the downtown area.
Its heavy restoration and redesigned purpose earned the building recognition from the Preservation League of New York State’s Excellence in Historic Preservation award in 2019.
Council will officially vote on the marker during next week’s council meeting, which will be held at City Hall at 7:30 p.m on Tuesday.
