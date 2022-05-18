OSWEGO COUNTY — Several school districts within Oswego County have reported favorable results from their voting booths after budgets and school board member candidates were voted on Tuesday.
Here are the results of some of the county districts:
Fulton City School District
Budget Proposition
Yes: 390, No: 214
Student Transportation Vehicles
Yes: 422, No: 187
Library Tax Proposition
Yes: 403, No: 206
Timothy Connors (421 votes) and Timothy Crandell (357 votes) were both elected Board of Education to fill the two vacant seats. Travis Doty had 264 votes, plus a write-in vote. There were also 26 other miscellaneous write-in votes.
Donna Jones (443 votes), Maria Fazzini (431 votes) and David Phares (417 votes) were all elected to the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees to fill the three vacant seats.
Mexico Academy and Central School District
Budget Proposition
Yes: 510, No: 178
Transportation/Buses
Yes: 502, No: 183
Capital Reserve
Yes: 485, No: 198
Turf Reserve
Yes: 388, No: 296
Library
Yes: 474, No: 211
Dennis Brooks (422 votes) and Sobrina Vazquez (408 votes) won the two open seatse for the Board of Education. Joe Taylor had 218 votes, while Ed Forsthoffer had 93 votes.
Sandy Creek Central School District
Budget Proposition
Yes: 127, No: 32
Joseph Hathway (148 votes) and John Shelmidine (148 votes) were both elected to the Board of Education. There was one write-in candidate submitted.
Hannibal Central School District
Budget Proposition
Yes: 121, No: 53
Purchase of Buses
Yes: 119, No: 55
Jessica Wakefield (135 votes) and Chance Fieldson (19 votes) were both elected to fill the two vacant Board of Education seats.
Phoenix Central School District
School District Budget
Yes: 298, No: 80
Bus Proposition
Yes: 295, No: 82
Project Reserve Proposition
Yes: 300, No: 74
Library Levy
Yes: 291, No: 84
Central Square Central School District:
General Budget
Yes: 418, No: 117
School Transportation Vehicles
Yes: 423, No: 114
Capital Project
Yes: 414, No: 123
Library
Yes: 407, No: 129
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District
Budget Vote
Yes: 131, No: 39
Three Student Transportation Vehicles
Yes: 132, No: 38
Parish Library Increase
Yes: 123, No: 48
Establish Capital Reserve — Vehicles
Yes: 124, No: 47
Jamie Eeip (140 votes) and David Starkey (130 votes) were both elected to the APW Board of Education. There were an additional six write-in votes.
