OSWEGO COUNTY — Several school districts within Oswego County have reported favorable results from their voting booths after budgets and school board member candidates were voted on Tuesday.

Here are the results of some of the county districts:

This information will be updated with more results as Oswego County News Now gets more information. Further stories for some districts with comment will also be available.

Fulton City School District

Budget Proposition

Yes: 390, No: 214

Student Transportation Vehicles

Yes: 422, No: 187

Library Tax Proposition

Yes: 403, No: 206

Timothy Connors (421 votes) and Timothy Crandell (357 votes) were both elected Board of Education to fill the two vacant seats. Travis Doty had 264 votes, plus a write-in vote. There were also 26 other miscellaneous write-in votes.

Donna Jones (443 votes), Maria Fazzini (431 votes) and David Phares (417 votes) were all elected to the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees to fill the three vacant seats.

Mexico Academy and Central School District

Budget Proposition

Yes: 510, No: 178

Transportation/Buses

Yes: 502, No: 183

Capital Reserve

Yes: 485, No: 198

Turf Reserve

Yes: 388, No: 296

Library

Yes: 474, No: 211

Dennis Brooks (422 votes) and Sobrina Vazquez (408 votes) won the two open seatse for the Board of Education. Joe Taylor had 218 votes, while Ed Forsthoffer had 93 votes.

Sandy Creek Central School District

Budget Proposition

Yes: 127, No: 32

Joseph Hathway (148 votes) and John Shelmidine (148 votes) were both elected to the Board of Education. There was one write-in candidate submitted.

Hannibal Central School District

Budget Proposition

Yes: 121, No: 53

Purchase of Buses

Yes: 119, No: 55

Jessica Wakefield (135 votes) and Chance Fieldson (19 votes) were both elected to fill the two vacant Board of Education seats.

Phoenix Central School District

School District Budget

Yes: 298, No: 80

Bus Proposition

Yes: 295, No: 82

Project Reserve Proposition

Yes: 300, No: 74

Library Levy

Yes: 291, No: 84

Central Square Central School District:

General Budget

Yes: 418, No: 117

School Transportation Vehicles

Yes: 423, No: 114

Capital Project

Yes: 414, No: 123

Library

Yes: 407, No: 129

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District

Budget Vote

Yes: 131, No: 39

Three Student Transportation Vehicles

Yes: 132, No: 38

Parish Library Increase

Yes: 123, No: 48

Establish Capital Reserve — Vehicles

Yes: 124, No: 47

Jamie Eeip (140 votes) and David Starkey (130 votes) were both elected to the APW Board of Education. There were an additional six write-in votes.

