NEW HAVEN — A school bus monitor who died following a crash Wednesday involving a bus and a pickup truck enjoyed her job and cared deeply for the children she worked with, her husband said.
“She liked to go out and be with the kids on the bus,” Larry Steele said of his wife, Theresa A. Steele, who went by Tina. “She left here (Wednesday) morning to do her duty, and that’s when the bus got hit.”
The crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. at the intersection of county routes 6 and 1, just west of Catfish Creek, in the town of New Haven.
Tina Steele was riding a Mexico Academy & Central School District bus traveling north on Route 6 when the bus’s driver, Mark T. Vosseller, failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Route 1, the New York State Police said. The bus drove into the path of a Dodge pickup driven by Jonathan H. Duval, which had been going west.
No children were on the bus when the crash occurred.
Tina Steele, 63, of Mexico, suffered severe head injuries in the crash and was rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where she died.
Vosseller, 69, of Fulton, and Duval, 45, of Mexico, were also taken to Upstate. Duval was treated and released. State police said Vosseller’s injuries were not life threatening. He was ticketed for failure to yield to a stop sign.
Larry Steele said his wife had worked for the Mexico schools as a bus monitor for about 15 years. Before that, she worked as a bus monitor for CiTi BOCES. She was active with VFW Post 369 in Mexico and enjoyed spending time with her friends.
“She was good to be around,” Larry Steele said. “She was liked by many.”
She especially enjoyed being a grandmother, he said. The couple has four adult children and three grandchildren and she loved taking care of the grandkids.
“That was her happy place, she said,” Larry Steele said.
