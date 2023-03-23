NEW HAVEN — A school bus monitor who died following a crash Wednesday involving a bus and a pickup truck enjoyed her job and cared deeply for the children she worked with, her husband said.

“She liked to go out and be with the kids on the bus,” Larry Steele said of his wife, Theresa A. Steele, who went by Tina. “She left here (Wednesday) morning to do her duty, and that’s when the bus got hit.”

